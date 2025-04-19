WWE STAND AND DELIVER 2025 .— El Campeonato Norteamericano se pondrá en juego en una triple amenaza explosiva entre Oba Femi, Trick Williams y Je’Von Evans, una combinación que representa fuerza bruta, carisma y agilidad desbordante. Femi llega a este compromiso como una muralla casi impenetrable, pero en frente tendrá a un Williams que busca redimirse tras quedarse corto en la órbita titular de NXT, y a Evans, el prodigio aéreo que ha encendido a la afición con su energía. Esta lucha promete caos, emoción y la posibilidad real de un nuevo monarca justo en la antesala de WrestleMania. La acción de NXT se emite desde la T-Mobile Arena, en Paradise, Nevada.
El cartel de WWE Stand and Deliver 2025 es:
- CAMPEONATO NXT: Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans.
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL NXT: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker.
- CAMPEONATO NORTEAMERICANO NXT: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page.
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL NORTEAMERICANO NXT (VACANTE), LUCHA DE ESCALERAS: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail.
- CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS NXT: Nathan Frazer y Axiom (c) vs. Hank Walker y Tank Ledger.
- The D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing «Stacks» Lorenzo y Luca Crusifino, con Adriana Rizzo) vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars y Osiris Griffin).
- CONTENDIENTES #1 AL CAMPEONATO FEMENIL DE PAREJAS WWE: Meta-Four (Lash Legend y Jakara Jackson) vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley y Jacy Jayne) vs. Tatum Paxley y Gigi Dolin vs. Roxanne Pérez y Cora Jade.
