WWE STAND AND DELIVER 2025 .— El Campeonato Norteamericano se pondrá en juego en una triple amenaza explosiva entre Oba Femi, Trick Williams y Je’Von Evans, una combinación que representa fuerza bruta, carisma y agilidad desbordante. Femi llega a este compromiso como una muralla casi impenetrable, pero en frente tendrá a un Williams que busca redimirse tras quedarse corto en la órbita titular de NXT, y a Evans, el prodigio aéreo que ha encendido a la afición con su energía. Esta lucha promete caos, emoción y la posibilidad real de un nuevo monarca justo en la antesala de WrestleMania. La acción de NXT se emite desde la T-Mobile Arena, en Paradise, Nevada.

Escritor en Superluchas desde el 2019 | Twitter @_RR102

