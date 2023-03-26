WWE estuvo el 25 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Maverik Center en West Valley City, Utah, Estados Unidos. A continuación, repasamos todo lo sucedido en el mismo tanto en lo relativo a los resultados de los combates como a las imágenes de estos gracias a las publicaciones en redes sociales de los fanáticos presentes en la arena.

> WWE Road To WrestleMania Supershow (25/3)

Campeonato Femenil Raw : Bianca Belair (c) venció a Becky Lynch y Chelsea Green

: Bianca Belair (c) venció a Becky Lynch y Chelsea Green Bronson Reed venció a Johnny Gargano

Asuka y Mia Yim vencieron a Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai y IYO SKY) (con Bayley)

Braun Strowman, Cody Rhodes y Ricochet vencieron a The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso y Solo Sikoa)

The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland y Sheamus) vencieron a Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther y Ludwig Kaiser)

Campeonato Femenil SmackDown : Charlotte Flair (c) venció a Liv Morgan y Sonya Deville

: Charlotte Flair (c) venció a Liv Morgan y Sonya Deville Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Austin Theory (c) venció a Seth Rollins

Cody having Samantha announce him, Braun and Ricochet as #WWESaltLakeCity’s 6 man tag team champions 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eS8OrZZ9FW — Amanda Stan Account (@RomanMoxFan2010) March 26, 2023

También puedes repasar lo ocurrido esta semana en la televisión de la WWE:

Y recordemos que mañana comienza la última semana del Camino a WrestleMania 39 con un episodio de Raw en el que Dutch Mantell espera que The Bloodline den una paliza a Cody Rhodes.

Match #3

Women’s Tag Match

Asuka & Mia Yim def Damage Ctrl #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/bLZifKxTbN — Wrestling Fans Incite Podcast (@WFIncitePodcast) March 26, 2023

A little of the ‘Mountain People’ chant 🤣 followed by some serious blender action from @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @MsCharlotteWWE #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/1TIXB2KxRu — Brian Grella (@bgrellz) March 26, 2023

Jimmy and Jey are fine as fuck #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/jsurANBUfy — Amanda Stan Account (@RomanMoxFan2010) March 26, 2023