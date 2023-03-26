WWE Road To WrestleMania Supershow (25/3) | Resultados e imágenes

WWE estuvo el 25 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Maverik Center en West Valley City, Utah, Estados Unidos. A continuación, repasamos todo lo sucedido en el mismo tanto en lo relativo a los resultados de los combates como a las imágenes de estos gracias a las publicaciones en redes sociales de los fanáticos presentes en la arena.

> WWE Road To WrestleMania Supershow (25/3)

  • Campeonato Femenil Raw: Bianca Belair (c) venció a Becky Lynch y Chelsea Green
  • Bronson Reed venció a Johnny Gargano
  • Asuka y Mia Yim vencieron a Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai y IYO SKY) (con Bayley)
  • Braun Strowman, Cody Rhodes y Ricochet vencieron a The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso y Solo Sikoa)
  • The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland y Sheamus) vencieron a Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther y Ludwig Kaiser)
  • Campeonato Femenil SmackDown: Charlotte Flair (c) venció a Liv Morgan y Sonya Deville
  • Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Austin Theory (c) venció a Seth Rollins

También puedes repasar lo ocurrido esta semana en la televisión de la WWE:

Y recordemos que mañana comienza la última semana del Camino a WrestleMania 39 con un episodio de Raw en el que Dutch Mantell espera que The Bloodline den una paliza a Cody Rhodes.

