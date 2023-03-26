WWE estuvo el 25 de marzo de 2023 celebrando un house show en el Maverik Center en West Valley City, Utah, Estados Unidos. A continuación, repasamos todo lo sucedido en el mismo tanto en lo relativo a los resultados de los combates como a las imágenes de estos gracias a las publicaciones en redes sociales de los fanáticos presentes en la arena.
🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WWESaltLakeCity was in a singing mood to end the night! @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/twSwSqAaiS
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2023
Forever Champ🚀#WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/EPAl1FrOQ5
— Austin Theory (@_Theory1) March 26, 2023
Thank you #WWESaltLakeCity ✌🏽 see you tomorrow #WWEDenver. @wwe#MiaMilitia pic.twitter.com/6HJZhUjGQM
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) March 26, 2023
#Fightnight victory at #WWESaltLakeCity #brawlingbrutes pic.twitter.com/rqi6SuZS1W
— Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) March 26, 2023
> WWE Road To WrestleMania Supershow (25/3)
- Campeonato Femenil Raw: Bianca Belair (c) venció a Becky Lynch y Chelsea Green
- Bronson Reed venció a Johnny Gargano
- Asuka y Mia Yim vencieron a Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai y IYO SKY) (con Bayley)
- Braun Strowman, Cody Rhodes y Ricochet vencieron a The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso y Solo Sikoa)
- The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland y Sheamus) vencieron a Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther y Ludwig Kaiser)
- Campeonato Femenil SmackDown: Charlotte Flair (c) venció a Liv Morgan y Sonya Deville
- Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Austin Theory (c) venció a Seth Rollins
Cody having Samantha announce him, Braun and Ricochet as #WWESaltLakeCity’s 6 man tag team champions 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eS8OrZZ9FW
— Amanda Stan Account (@RomanMoxFan2010) March 26, 2023
The Champ 🌟#WWESaltLakeCity
📸 @/Phil91396380 pic.twitter.com/b7SH0emrOR
— Angelo BexTremeMANia 🌟🔴⚫️ (@DeadlyAngelo97) March 26, 2023
Guess this was from @YaOnlyLivvOnce 6 shots of espresso 😆😂#WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/oQ6X7dqJCl
— LIVin_Riott (@LIV_Chaos) March 26, 2023
Mission Accomplished ✅Thank You @CodyRhodes #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/helNnrWzOT
— Tini Asiata (@tini_asiata) March 26, 2023
#WWESaltLakeCity let’s go the best ever @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/v7ExB8Bs2y
— Bryan (@Bryan48662983) March 26, 2023
Match #3
Women’s Tag Match
Asuka & Mia Yim def Damage Ctrl #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/bLZifKxTbN
— Wrestling Fans Incite Podcast (@WFIncitePodcast) March 26, 2023
Bucket Hat Queen in her Gucci era 🌟@YaOnlyLivvOnce 🖤✨#WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/FPvOTANFW9
— Joey Evola (@EvolaJoey) March 26, 2023
Yup, he's the absolute best. I love him ❤️🧡💙#SethRollins #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/CuB4CbQsF3
— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) March 26, 2023
A little of the ‘Mountain People’ chant 🤣 followed by some serious blender action from @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @MsCharlotteWWE #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/1TIXB2KxRu
— Brian Grella (@bgrellz) March 26, 2023
Respect 🤝@YaOnlyLivvOnce @MsCharlotteWWE #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/Hu1NckvEqR
— ꧁꧁Liv Morgan꧂꧂ (@TheWorldOfLiv_) March 26, 2023
Jimmy and Jey are fine as fuck #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/jsurANBUfy
— Amanda Stan Account (@RomanMoxFan2010) March 26, 2023
Match #1
Triple Threat for RAW Women’s Championship
Bianca Belair def Chelsea Green and Becky Lynch #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/DKvQqWGenA
— Wrestling Fans Incite Podcast (@WFIncitePodcast) March 26, 2023
Seth Rollins carries & spins @_Theory1 at #WWESaltLakeCity! 😹❤️@WWERollins | #SethRollins | #RollinsArmy
🎥:Julie Bankhead on Facebook pic.twitter.com/Inr132b7Si
— Seth Rollins Fanpage (@WWERollinsArmy_) March 26, 2023