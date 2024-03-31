Resultados WWE Road to WrestleMania (30/3): ¡Grudge Match!

WWE estuvo el 30 de marzo celebrando un House Show en la SNHU Arena en Manchester, New Hampshire, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

► Resultados WWE Road to WrestleMania (30/3)

  • LA Knight derrota a Solo Sikoa (con Jimmy Uso)
  • Campeonato Indiscutible de Parejas WWE: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest y Finn Balor) (con Dominik Mysterio) (c) derrotan a The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods)
  • Omos (con MVP) derrota a Odyssey Jones
  • Campeonato Intercontinental: Gunther (c) derrota a Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso y Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Bianca Belair, Michin y Zelina Vega derrotan a Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY y Kairi Sane)
  • New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne y Tyler Bate) derrotan a Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince y Kit Wilson)
  • Campeonato Mundial: Rhea Ripley (c) derrota a Natalya y Shayna Baszler
  • Grudge Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre

► Cartel provisional de WrestleMania 40

Este es el penúltimo evento no televisado de WWE antes de WrestleMania 40.

6 DE ABRIL

7 DE ABRIL

  • CAMPEONATO UNIVERSAL INDISCUTIBLE WWE: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
  • CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO WWE: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • CAMPEONATO DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS WWELogan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

SIN FECHA TODAVÍA

