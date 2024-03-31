WWE estuvo el 30 de marzo celebrando un House Show en la SNHU Arena en Manchester, New Hampshire, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

► Resultados WWE Road to WrestleMania (30/3)

LA Knight derrota a Solo Sikoa (con Jimmy Uso)

derrota a Solo Sikoa (con Jimmy Uso) Campeonato Indiscutible de Parejas WWE : The Judgment Day (Damian Priest y Finn Balor) (con Dominik Mysterio) (c) derrotan a The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods)

: (Damian Priest y Finn Balor) (con Dominik Mysterio) (c) derrotan a The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) Omos (con MVP) derrota a Odyssey Jones

(con MVP) derrota a Odyssey Jones Campeonato Intercontinental : Gunther (c) derrota a Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso y Shinsuke Nakamura

: (c) derrota a Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso y Shinsuke Nakamura Bianca Belair, Michin y Zelina Vega derrotan a Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY y Kairi Sane)

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne y Tyler Bate) derrotan a Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince y Kit Wilson)

(Elton Prince y Kit Wilson) Campeonato Mundial : Rhea Ripley (c) derrota a Natalya y Shayna Baszler

: (c) derrota a Natalya y Shayna Baszler Grudge Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre

Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega & Mia Yim at #WWEManchester Credit – Carlos Andrew Torres 📹 pic.twitter.com/xC7iy6rmOi — Knockout News (@KnockoutNews10) March 31, 2024

Our champion of the sky in #WWEManchester 🫡 VIA: Brett Clough pic.twitter.com/1na0G4mtwP — Iann 🇵🇷 (@IyosMoonsault) March 31, 2024

Mami Rhea in last night house show on Manchester

Being so sassy and naughty as always she does

📽️📸:@likelydani #WWE #WWEManchester #RheaRipley pic.twitter.com/9acgTOv1P4 — Maria Hernandez A (@AMari552) March 31, 2024

Some shots from tonight’s Live Event in Manchester, more to come in the morning! 👀💯#WWEManchester #WWELive pic.twitter.com/DtBJVEL58q — Ace-_-B.A.B.A (@AcedaddyYT) March 31, 2024

Dakota consistently showing everyone how you’re supposed to sell the KOD! 👏 #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/GVqpTpLeEK — Kaylee♡ (@kotaXdeville) March 31, 2024

Cody Rhodes picks up a win over Drew McIntyre #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/PJoOcKOlj8 — Still Real To Us (@stillreal2us) March 31, 2024

► Cartel provisional de WrestleMania 40

Este es el penúltimo evento no televisado de WWE antes de WrestleMania 40.

6 DE ABRIL

7 DE ABRIL

CAMPEONATO UNIVERSAL INDISCUTIBLE WWE : Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO WWE : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre CAMPEONATO DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS WWE: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

SIN FECHA TODAVÍA