WWE estuvo el 30 de marzo celebrando un House Show en la SNHU Arena en Manchester, New Hampshire, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.
► Resultados WWE Road to WrestleMania (30/3)
- LA Knight derrota a Solo Sikoa (con Jimmy Uso)
- Campeonato Indiscutible de Parejas WWE: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest y Finn Balor) (con Dominik Mysterio) (c) derrotan a The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods)
- Omos (con MVP) derrota a Odyssey Jones
- Campeonato Intercontinental: Gunther (c) derrota a Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso y Shinsuke Nakamura
- Bianca Belair, Michin y Zelina Vega derrotan a Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY y Kairi Sane)
- New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne y Tyler Bate) derrotan a Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince y Kit Wilson)
- Campeonato Mundial: Rhea Ripley (c) derrota a Natalya y Shayna Baszler
- Grudge Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre
► Cartel provisional de WrestleMania 40
Este es el penúltimo evento no televisado de WWE antes de WrestleMania 40.
6 DE ABRIL
- The Bloodline (The Rock y Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes y Seth Rollins
7 DE ABRIL
- CAMPEONATO UNIVERSAL INDISCUTIBLE WWE: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO WWE: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- CAMPEONATO DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS WWE: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
SIN FECHA TODAVÍA
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL WWE: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL WWE: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- CAMPEONATO INTERCONTINENTAL WWE: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- CAMPEONATO INDISCUTIBLE DE PAREJAS WWE, LUCHA DE ESCALERAS: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor y Damian Priest) (c) vs. The New Day vs. Awesome Truth vs. DIY vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory y Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne y Tyler Bate)
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
- Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio y Dragon Lee) vs. Santos Escobar y Dominik Mysterio
- Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill y Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka y Kairi Sane)
CARGILL, BELAIR & NAOMI vs. #DamageCTRL 🔥@Jade_Cargill, @BiancaBelairWWE & @TheTrinity_Fatu will battle @WWEAsuka, @KAIRI_official & @ImKingKota at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/AzgQYiBB1r
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 30, 2024