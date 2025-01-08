WWE ID emitirá una lucha en X

El nuevo programa de reclutamiento de talento de WWE emitirá una lucha en la red social X, antes conocida como Twitter. WWE ID nace con el objetivo fortalecer el ecosistema de la lucha independiente, apoyar a luchadores emergentes de esta escena y nutrirse a su vez del mejor talento joven que esta presenta al mundo.
► WWE ID en X
BREAKING….
For the first time, you will be able to watch a complete #WWEID Official Showcase Match here on X
The premiere will be this Wednesday at 7:30pm EST
— WWE ID (@WWEID) January 8, 2025
ÚLTIMA HORA…
Por primera vez, podrás ver un combate completo de exhibición oficial de #WWEID aquí en X.
El estreno será este miércoles a las 7:30 p.m. (hora del Este).
Combates anteriores del Showcase de WWE ID:
- Aaron Rourke vs. Timothy Thatcher (Beyond Heavy Lies The Crown)
- Aaron Rourke vs. Marcus Mathers (WWN Battle for the Belts)
- Aaron Roberts vs. Jordan Oasis (WWN Battle for the Belts)
. @IceWillliams vs. @TheJordanOasis in a #WWEID Official Showcase Match has been signed for @TheOfficialROW on January 11th in Houston, TX.
Can Ice get to a 3 match winning streak? Will Jordan Oasis get his 1st win? pic.twitter.com/QFeOdbGLET
— WWE ID (@WWEID) January 7, 2025
Los luchadores anunciados para WWE ID son:
Aaron Rourke – Beyond Wrestling
Bryce Donovan – Wrestling Open
«Cold Brew» Cappuccino Jones – This is Wrestling
Ice Williams – Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW)
«Cartwheel» Jack Summit – Game Changer Wrestling (GCW)
Jackson Drake – Firestar Pro Wrestling (FSPW)
Marcus Mathers – Game Changer Wrestling (GCW)
«Real-Life Action Figure» GAL – Wrestling Open
Ricky Smokes – Chaotic Wrestling
Sam Hardaway Holloway - International Wrestling Cartel (IWC)
Sean Legacy – Pro Wrestling Revolution/NOAH
Zayda Steel - Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW)
«The Petite Powerhouse» Zara Zakher – Millenium Pro Wrestling (MPW)
Jordan Oasis – Future Stars Of Wrestling (FSW)
«Intangible» Zoë Sager – Lions Gate Dojo
Brad Taylor – Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling (PAPW)
«The Problem» Aaron Roberts – Memphis Wrestling
«Smiley» Kylie Rae – Freelance Wrestling
Freedom Ramsey – City Championship Wrestling (CCW)
No hace mucho, uno de ellos, Ricky Smokes, hablaba así de esta oportunidad:
«Es el momento más importante de mi carrera hasta la fecha. Fue abrumador estar rodeado de una multitud de personas que me abuchean cada vez que me presento allí, reconociendo cuánto significa ese momento para mí, aplaudiéndome y coreando que lo merezco. Fue muy emotivo. Sabía que me querían. El hecho de que pudieran ver mis emociones reales sin tener que poner una barrera significó mucho para mí. Fue especial que sucediera allí específicamente, no podía ser en otro lugar. Que Chase estuviera allí también hizo que fuera irrepetible. También tenía a mi familia allí. Fue un momento crudo y real cuando vi a Chase allí. Significó mucho que él fuera quien me lo presentara, desde que entré a la New England Pro Wrestling Academy. Fue un momento muy auténtico y significativo».