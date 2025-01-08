WWE ID emitirá una lucha en X

El nuevo programa de reclutamiento de talento de WWE emitirá una lucha en la red social X, antes conocida como Twitter. WWE ID nace con el objetivo fortalecer el ecosistema de la lucha independiente, apoyar a luchadores emergentes de esta escena y nutrirse a su vez del mejor talento joven que esta presenta al mundo.

BREAKING….

For the first time, you will be able to watch a complete #WWEID Official Showcase Match here on X

The premiere will be this Wednesday at 7:30pm EST

— WWE ID (@WWEID) January 8, 2025