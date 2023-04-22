Wrestling Open 21 de abril 2023 | Resultados e imágenes

Por | |

Ni en la ciudad de Worcester ni en el estado de Massachusetts. Cuando hablamos de Beyond Wrestling lo hacemos de una de las promociones independientes de más nombres en todo Estados Unidos. Zack Sabre Jr., Lio Rush, Masha Slamovich, Wheeler Yuta, Joey Janela, Willow Nightingale o B3CCA son algunos de los nombres que trabajan o han trabajado en sus encordados. Hoy nos adentramos de nuevo en ella a través de su evento más reciente, Wrestling Open #68, que puede verse al completo en independentwrestling.tv.

> Wrestling Open 21 abril 2023

  • Pre-Show: Bobby Buffet venció a Hammer Tunis
  • Bryce Donovan venció a Aaron Rourke
  • Bobby Orlando venció a Pedro Dones por conteo de fuera
  • Brian Milonas y Mortar vencieron a Rex Lawless y RJ Rude
  • Marcus Mathers venció a Judas Icarus
  • The Hispanic Mechanics (Jos A y Jos B) venció a Fresh Air (Junior Benito y Macrae Martin)
  • Anastasia Morningstar (con Brother Greatness y Tyree Taylor) venció a Notorious Mimi
  • Campeonato de Parejas Independent Wrestling IWTV: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller y Kylon King) vencieron a The Fancy Snipers (Ryan Clancy y TJ Crawford) y The Stetson Ranch (BRG y Steven Stetson) (con Alec Price) para retener el título
  • Campeonato Wrestling Open: Ichiban venció a Brad Hollister para ganar el título

Conocidos los resultados de los combates, vamos ahora con algunas imágenes de los mismos:

Si te gusta lo que ves, puedes ser a Beyond Wrestling en sus redes sociales:

https://twitter.com/beyondwrestling
https://twitter.com/WrestlingOpen
https://www.instagram.com/BeyondWrestling/
https://www.instagram.com/wrestlingopen/
https://www.facebook.com/beyondwrestling
https://www.youtube.com/@BeyondWrestling
https://beyondwrestlingonline.com/

También puedes repasar lo sucedido esta semana en las grandes compañías luchísticas:

Síguenos en Google Noticias para mantenerte siempre informado.

Suscríbete
Notificación de
guest

0 Comentarios
Inline Feedbacks
Ver todos los comentarios
0
Nos gustaría escuchar tu opinión.x