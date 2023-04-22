Ni en la ciudad de Worcester ni en el estado de Massachusetts. Cuando hablamos de Beyond Wrestling lo hacemos de una de las promociones independientes de más nombres en todo Estados Unidos. Zack Sabre Jr., Lio Rush, Masha Slamovich, Wheeler Yuta, Joey Janela, Willow Nightingale o B3CCA son algunos de los nombres que trabajan o han trabajado en sus encordados. Hoy nos adentramos de nuevo en ella a través de su evento más reciente, Wrestling Open #68, que puede verse al completo en independentwrestling.tv.
- Pre-Show: Bobby Buffet venció a Hammer Tunis
- Bryce Donovan venció a Aaron Rourke
- Bobby Orlando venció a Pedro Dones por conteo de fuera
- Brian Milonas y Mortar vencieron a Rex Lawless y RJ Rude
- Marcus Mathers venció a Judas Icarus
- The Hispanic Mechanics (Jos A y Jos B) venció a Fresh Air (Junior Benito y Macrae Martin)
- Anastasia Morningstar (con Brother Greatness y Tyree Taylor) venció a Notorious Mimi
- Campeonato de Parejas Independent Wrestling IWTV: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller y Kylon King) vencieron a The Fancy Snipers (Ryan Clancy y TJ Crawford) y The Stetson Ranch (BRG y Steven Stetson) (con Alec Price) para retener el título
- Campeonato Wrestling Open: Ichiban venció a Brad Hollister para ganar el título
#WrestlingOpen @MarcusMathers1 pic.twitter.com/m6YlkBpc1n
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 21, 2023
#WrestlingOpen @thejudasicarus pic.twitter.com/W89CG0Cx89
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 21, 2023
#WrestlingOpen @IAMMORTAR @brianmilonas pic.twitter.com/85nKIKUXoR
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 21, 2023
#WrestlingOpen @RJRudeWrastles @RexLawless1 pic.twitter.com/81K2J87uoC
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 21, 2023
Miracle Ones are number ☝🏽
Ichiban the inaugural #WrestlingOpen Champion
Miracle Gen – IWTV Tag Team Champions pic.twitter.com/OsGUYON0Er
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) April 21, 2023
#WrestlingOpen @BryceDShook pic.twitter.com/IL6c4JC1gl
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 21, 2023
#WrestlingOpen @PerfectAaron1 pic.twitter.com/Ot5YWYYVLt
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 21, 2023
Ichiban ☝🏽 as he defeated Brad Hollister last night @WrestlingOpen to become the first ever Wrestling Open.. Match of the year contender and one of the best matches in Open history! A must watch! pic.twitter.com/73FdfhuPz7
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) April 21, 2023
Rex and Rude 😈 pic.twitter.com/juVLqFJ95x
— RJ Dionne (Rude) (@RJRudeWrastles) April 21, 2023
