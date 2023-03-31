Ya de por sí la “WrestleMania Week” luce apasionante, pero pudo haber sido un poco más grande con la implicación de Will Ospreay. Desafortunadamente, el pasado 13 de marzo, durante su combate en la New Japan Cup contra Mark Davis, Ospreay sufrió una lesión de hombro, teniendo que retirarse del torneo. Apenas dos semanas antes de este fin de semana tan señalado.

Como consecuencia, Ospreay tuvo que cancelar sus implicaciones en el SuperShow de la WrestleCon y en Multiverse United. Pero ahora sabemos, vía Tony Khan, de otro compromiso truncado para Ospreay.

Durante la rueda de prensa concedida anoche como previa de ROH Supercard of Honor, Khan reveló que “The Assassin” tenía previsto luchar en dicho PPV, sin ofrecer mayores detalles (agradecimientos a F4WOnline.com).

Interesante luce averiguar cuál habría sido el rol de Ospreay en Supercard of Honor. He aquí el cartel del evento, a celebrarse hoy desde el Galen Center de Los Ángeles (California, EE.UU.).

