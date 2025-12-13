The Undertaker despide a John Cena: «Buen trabajo»

The Undertaker

Hoy es un día inolvidable para la lucha libre: John Cena se retira disputando una última lucha en WWE. Y The Undertaker quiere dedicarle unas palabras.

► The Undertaker se despide de John Cena

«Buen trabajo»

Esas fueron las palabras que te dije hace 23 años cuando debutaste. Hoy, en el día de tu combate final, vuelvo a decirlo… buen trabajo.

Esfuerzo, lealtad y respeto es más que un simple eslogan. Durante 23 años has vivido conforme a esas palabras. Tu pasión por nuestro negocio y tu dedicación a la afición no tienen comparación.

Haber compartido el ring contigo y haber sido parte de tu camino ha sido un honor. Ahora que tu carrera en el ring llega a su fin, siéntete orgulloso del trabajo realizado y de los recuerdos que has creado.

Disfruta del último viaje esta noche, amigo mío, y por última vez… buen trabajo«.

