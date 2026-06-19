Últimas novedades en el cartel de TNA Slammiversary 2026

Apenas resta una semana para la segunda mayor cita anual en el calendario de TNA, Slammiversary, y lógicamente, el más reciente episodio de Thursday Night iMPACT! estuvo muy encaminado a venderla, con ciertas actualizaciones y un nuevo añadido.
Como actualizaciones, tenemos que hablar de los nombres que completan las plazas del Ultimate X por el Campeonato de la División que ostenta Cedric Alexander. A este, Leon Slater y Amazing Red se le unen Frankie Kazarian, Mr. Elegance, Fabian Aichner y KC Navarro.
Mientras, ya en las postrimerías del show, se anunció que Mustafa Ali defenderá el Campeonato Internacional TNA por medio de un reto abierto, y al parecer, no conoceremos a su rival hasta la misma celebración del show. Sexta vez que Ali pone sobre la mesa su cetro, logrado en Rebellion 2026.
► Slammiversary: cartel actualizado
Seguidamente, así queda por ahora el menú de TNA Slammiversary 2026, a celebrarse el 28 de junio desde la Agganis Arena de Boston (Massachusetts, EEUU).
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL TNA: Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL KNOCKOUTS TNA: Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS TNA, LUCHA DE ESCALERAS: The System (Brian Myers y Bear Bronson) (c) vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous (Vincent y Dutch)
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS KNOCKOUTS TNA: The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance y M By Elegance) (c) vs. Rosemary y Allie
- CAMPEONATO DE LA DIVISIÓN X, ULTIMATE X: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Amazing Red vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro
- RETO ABIERTO POR EL CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL TNA: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. ?
- Moose vs. Eddie Edwards
- Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa
BREAKING: X-Division legend @AmazingRed_iOD joins the field to round out a loaded Ultimate X match as the X-Division Title is on the line at #TNASlammiversary on June 28 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Agganis Arena in Boston.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/h1KGhEHsJu pic.twitter.com/UteaErvz05
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 19, 2026