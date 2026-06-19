Últimas novedades en el cartel de TNA Slammiversary 2026

Apenas resta una semana para la segunda mayor cita anual en el calendario de TNA, Slammiversary, y lógicamente, el más reciente episodio de Thursday Night iMPACT! estuvo muy encaminado a venderla, con ciertas actualizaciones y un nuevo añadido.

Como actualizaciones, tenemos que hablar de los nombres que completan las plazas del Ultimate X por el Campeonato de la División que ostenta Cedric Alexander. A este, Leon Slater y Amazing Red se le unen Frankie Kazarian, Mr. Elegance, Fabian Aichner y KC Navarro.

Mientras, ya en las postrimerías del show, se anunció que Mustafa Ali defenderá el Campeonato Internacional TNA por medio de un reto abierto, y al parecer, no conoceremos a su rival hasta la misma celebración del show. Sexta vez que Ali pone sobre la mesa su cetro, logrado en Rebellion 2026.

Seguidamente, así queda por ahora el menú de TNA Slammiversary 2026, a celebrarse el 28 de junio desde la Agganis Arena de Boston (Massachusetts, EEUU).

BREAKING: X-Division legend @AmazingRed_iOD joins the field to round out a loaded Ultimate X match as the X-Division Title is on the line at #TNASlammiversary on June 28 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Agganis Arena in Boston.

Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/h1KGhEHsJu pic.twitter.com/UteaErvz05

— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 19, 2026