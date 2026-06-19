Últimas novedades en el cartel de TNA Slammiversary 2026

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TNA Slammiversary 2024

Apenas resta una semana para la segunda mayor cita anual en el calendario de TNA, Slammiversary, y lógicamente, el más reciente episodio de Thursday Night iMPACT! estuvo muy encaminado a venderla, con ciertas actualizaciones y un nuevo añadido.

Como actualizaciones, tenemos que hablar de los nombres que completan las plazas del Ultimate X por el Campeonato de la División que ostenta Cedric Alexander. A este, Leon Slater y Amazing Red se le unen Frankie Kazarian, Mr. Elegance, Fabian Aichner y KC Navarro.

Mientras, ya en las postrimerías del show, se anunció que Mustafa Ali defenderá el Campeonato Internacional TNA por medio de un reto abierto, y al parecer, no conoceremos a su rival hasta la misma celebración del show. Sexta vez que Ali pone sobre la mesa su cetro, logrado en Rebellion 2026.

 

► Slammiversary: cartel actualizado

Seguidamente, así queda por ahora el menú de TNA Slammiversary 2026, a celebrarse el 28 de junio desde la Agganis Arena de Boston (Massachusetts, EEUU).

 

 

 

Rafael Indi rafaelinaresindiano@gmail.com | @rafael_indi

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