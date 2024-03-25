Triple H invita a Meek Mill a WrestleMania 40

Meek Mill dio el primer paso y Triple H se mostró dispuesto. ¿Estará el famoso rapero en WrestleMania 40?
A falta del anuncio oficial podemos atrevernos a adelantar que así será. Solo por el intercambio entre ambos.
► ¿Meek Mill en WrestleMania 40?
Primero, en Instagram, Mill decía: «¡WrestleMania viene a Filadelfia! ¡Triple H, mis hijos quieren verme en vivo y creo que puedo llevarlos!».
Después, el Director Creativo contestó: «Está bien, Meek Mill. Es tu ciudad y WWE va a llegar para divertirse. Limpia tu agenda».
Triple H invited Meek Mill to WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/5RZGfXxEU9
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 24, 2024
De 36 años, Meek Mill nació en Filadelfia, Pensilvania, y tiene 3 hijos. Veremos si próximamente se confirma su participación en la gran cita de WWE.
Por lo que parece, no tiene mucha agenda que limpiar pues no tiene conciertos previstos. El último fue el 30 de diciembre en el Barclays Center de Brooklyn, Nueva York.
Echemos un vistazo al menú (hasta ahora) de WrestleMania 40:
[6 de abril]
- The Bloodline (The Rock y Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes y Seth Rollins
[7 de abril]
- CAMPEONATO UNIVERSAL INDISCUTIBLE WWE: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO WWE: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- CAMPEONATO DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS WWE: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
[Jornada por determinar]
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL WWE: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL WWE: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- CAMPEONATO INTERCONTINENTAL WWE: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- CAMPEONATO INDISCUTIBLE DE PAREJAS WWE: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor y Damian Priest) (c) vs. The New Day vs. Awesome Truth vs. DIY vs. dos parejas más por confirmar
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles