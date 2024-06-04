Trick Williams: «Fue genial tener a Sexyy Red en NXT»

La rapera Sexyy Red apareció en WWE NXT el 28 de mayo para, entre otras cosas, presentar el nuevo Campeonato Femenil de Norteamérica, el cual encontrará a su primera dueña tan pronto como el 9 de junio en Battleground a través de una lucha de escaleras Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan.

Fighting off @TatumPaxley ?!? @SexyyRed314_ is making herself right at home tonight on #WWENXT !! pic.twitter.com/Be4x2l5oSX

Durante una reciente entrevista en The Masked Man Show le preguntaron a Trick Williams, el Campeón NXT, acerca de la presencia de la cantante:

«¡Ponte sexy! Sacude tus rastas. Mi canción favorita es ‘Shake Yo Dreads,’ por razones obvias. Estoy emocionado. El hip hop es lo que amo y con lo que estoy familiarizado. Saber que a Sexyy Red le interesa y quería venir a apoyar al campeón en NXT, siempre estoy dispuesto a eso. Fue una gran experiencia.

«Fue genial. Conocer a Sexyy Red fue como conocer a una de mis primas, honestamente. Es una chica real del barrio. Cuando la conocí el martes, ella dijo: ‘Trick Williams, sé quién eres.’ ‘Yo también sé quién eres.’ Estaba dispuesta y lista para pasar un buen rato. Fue natural y divertido. Ella le dio un toque especial a mi entrada. No esperaba todo eso. Le dije, ‘Haz lo tuyo, nosotros haremos lo nuestro. Lo haremos lucir bien juntos. Y eso fue lo que pasó.'»

Veamos cómo luce el cartel de combates del Premium Live Event a falta de un último programa semanal:

