Trick Williams: «Fue genial tener a Sexyy Red en NXT»

Trick Williams

La rapera Sexyy Red apareció en WWE NXT el 28 de mayo para, entre otras cosas, presentar el nuevo Campeonato Femenil de Norteamérica, el cual encontrará a su primera dueña tan pronto como el 9 de junio en Battleground a través de una lucha de escaleras Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan.

► Trick Williams de Sexxy Red

Durante una reciente entrevista en The Masked Man Show le preguntaron a Trick Williams, el Campeón NXT, acerca de la presencia de la cantante:

«¡Ponte sexy! Sacude tus rastas. Mi canción favorita es ‘Shake Yo Dreads,’ por razones obvias. Estoy emocionado. El hip hop es lo que amo y con lo que estoy familiarizado. Saber que a Sexyy Red le interesa y quería venir a apoyar al campeón en NXT, siempre estoy dispuesto a eso. Fue una gran experiencia.

«Fue genial. Conocer a Sexyy Red fue como conocer a una de mis primas, honestamente. Es una chica real del barrio. Cuando la conocí el martes, ella dijo: ‘Trick Williams, sé quién eres.’ ‘Yo también sé quién eres.’ Estaba dispuesta y lista para pasar un buen rato. Fue natural y divertido. Ella le dio un toque especial a mi entrada. No esperaba todo eso. Le dije, ‘Haz lo tuyo, nosotros haremos lo nuestro. Lo haremos lucir bien juntos. Y eso fue lo que pasó.'»

Veamos cómo luce el cartel de combates del Premium Live Event a falta de un último programa semanal:

