Tony Khan: «Jon Moxley es la mayor estrella de la historia de AEW»

Jon Moxley

Tony Khan celebra contar con un luchador como Jon Moxley, el actual Campeón Mundial, en AEW, camino a la realización del evento de pago por visión Full Gear, donde «MOX» va a exponer el título ante Orange Cassidy en un combate en el que el monarca ha prometido que algo atroz va a suceder.

► Tony Khan celebra a Jon Moxley

«Jon Moxley es la mayor estrella en la historia de AEW. Jon Moxley es cuatro veces campeón mundial. Al inicio del lanzamiento de AEW, terminamos nuestro primer show con Jon Moxley de pie sobre las fichas de póker en Double or Nothing, y ha sido así desde entonces. Es un campeón de cuatro ocasiones, una fuerza en AEW, y realmente creo que este combate [contra Orange Cassidy] será una increíble, increíble pelea por el título mundial.»

¿La mayor estrella? All Elite Wrestling es muy joven todavía pero aún así son grandes palabras las de su presidente. «Where The Best Wrestle» cuenta también con Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Bobby Lashley, MJF, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, The Young Bucks… ¿Estás de acuerdo con él?

Veamos ahora el cartel oficial de Full Gear:

Cobertura y resultados AEW Full Gear 2024 | Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

