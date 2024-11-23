Tony Khan: «Jon Moxley es la mayor estrella de la historia de AEW»

Tony Khan celebra contar con un luchador como Jon Moxley, el actual Campeón Mundial, en AEW, camino a la realización del evento de pago por visión Full Gear, donde «MOX» va a exponer el título ante Orange Cassidy en un combate en el que el monarca ha prometido que algo atroz va a suceder.
The November Rain grows even more intense as #AEW heads into Full Gear TOMORROW NIGHT!#AEWFullGear is LIVE on PPV on Saturday, November 23 at 8pm ET/5pm PT!
Order it on @YouTube now!
➡️ https://t.co/ZbeHeleP3x pic.twitter.com/smK6lgOeUZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2024
► Tony Khan celebra a Jon Moxley
«Jon Moxley es la mayor estrella en la historia de AEW. Jon Moxley es cuatro veces campeón mundial. Al inicio del lanzamiento de AEW, terminamos nuestro primer show con Jon Moxley de pie sobre las fichas de póker en Double or Nothing, y ha sido así desde entonces. Es un campeón de cuatro ocasiones, una fuerza en AEW, y realmente creo que este combate [contra Orange Cassidy] será una increíble, increíble pelea por el título mundial.»
¿La mayor estrella? All Elite Wrestling es muy joven todavía pero aún así son grandes palabras las de su presidente. «Where The Best Wrestle» cuenta también con Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Bobby Lashley, MJF, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, The Young Bucks… ¿Estás de acuerdo con él?
#AEWFullGear TOMORROW
8pm ET/5pm PT
LIVE on PPV @prucenter | Newark, NJ#AEW World Championship! Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
AEW World Champion @JonMoxley faces @orangecassidy with not only the title on the line, but the future of AEW hinging on the outcome! pic.twitter.com/Xaz87hGSVT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2024
Veamos ahora el cartel oficial de Full Gear:
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
- CAMPEONATO TBS: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Kris Statlander
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL EN PAREJAS: Private Party (c) The Outrunners vs. House Of Black vs. The Acclaimed
- CAMPEONATO TNT: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel García
- CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet
- Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
- MJF vs. Adam Cole vs. Roderick Strong
- Jay White vs. «Hangman» Page
- «Champagne Championship Celebration» con Mariah May y Mina Shirakawa
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay
- Buddy Matthews vs. Dante Martin vs. Komander vs. The Beast Mortos
- Zero Hour: QT Marshall vs. «Big Boom» AJ (con Big Justice)
