Tony Ferguson reacciona a su derrota en UFC 249

“Bushido⚔️Code” Brought Sports Back W/ Class 🎩 # WayOfTheWarrior Win or Lose Always Act Like A Champion 💯 Just Wasn’t My Night #ufc249 Congrats @justin_gaethje On A Good Fight 💪🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @ufc