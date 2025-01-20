Ya se ha dado la primera lucha de Baron Corbin -bajo su nombre real, Tom Pestock– desde que WWE no renovara su contrato en 2024. El luchador de 40 años de Lenexa, Kansas, debutó en la promotora independiente Game Changer Wrestling enfrentando a Josh Barnett en el evento de pago por visión GCW The People vs. GCW 2025.
► Debut, derrota y próximo regreso
El respetable recibió con los brazos abiertos al veterano:
MAKING HIS @GCWrestling_ and Bloodsport debut, @TomPestock! 🔥#ThePeopleVsGCW | LIVE NOW on TrillerTV+ pic.twitter.com/RGpHx79ITB
Lamentablemente, Pestock sufrió una derrota a manos de Barnett por la vía de la rendición:
Josh Barnett defeated former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin (Tom Pestock) at #ThePeoplevsGCW pic.twitter.com/yGtiHUQk9T
Pero no todo quedó ahí pues después del show agradeció el cariño de los fans y prometió regresar:
Yo the @GCWrestling_ crowd was so dope!! I will defn be back you wild f-ing animals! pic.twitter.com/7k9Pt0jJvt
Veamos también los resultados del evento:
- Kick Off Show Scramble: 1 Called Manders derrotó a Marcus Mathers, Mr. Danger, Fuego Del Sol, Rich Swann y Blake Christian.
- Kick Off Show Rumble: PCO ganó eliminando finalmente a Shane Mercer.
- Campeonato Ultraviolento y Extremo de GCW (DLC Match): Matt Tremont derrotó a Drew Parker, Dr. Redacted, Matthew Justice, Rina Yamashita, Ciclope, John Wayne Murdoch, Brandon Kirk y Maki Itoh para ganar los campeonatos Ultraviolento y Extremo de GCW.
- Contendiente #1 al Campeonato Mundial de GCW: EFFY derrotó a Allie Katch.
- NYC OGs (Homicide, Grim Reefer y Amazing Red): Derrotaron a Real F’n Pros (Tony Deppen, Kerry Morton y Griffin McCoy).
- Campeonatos Mundiales en Parejas de GCW: Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price y Cole Radrick) derrotaron a Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini y Kevin Ku) para convertirse en los nuevos Campeones Mundiales en Parejas de GCW.
- Steel Cage Match: Charles Mason derrotó a Richard Holliday.
- Sidney Akeem: Derrotó a El Hijo Del Vikingo.
- Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco y Jack Cartwheel): Derrotaron a Little Guido, Super Crazy y Tajiri.
- Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett derrotó a Tom Pestock.
- Megan Bayne: Derrotó a Atticus Cogar.
- Joey Janela: Derrotó a Masato Tanaka.
- Reto Abierto de Matt Cardona: Matt Cardona derrotó a Tommy Invincible. Matt Cardona derrotó a Microman. Jimmy Lloyd derrotó a Matt Cardona.
- Campeonato Mundial de GCW: EFFY derrotó a Mance Warner (c) para ganar el Campeonato Mundial de GCW.
BFT #ThePeopleVsGCW pic.twitter.com/nGgpdS9VWk
Trios action as Los Desperados take on the team of Little Guido, Super Crazy, and Tajiri #ThePeopleVsGCW pic.twitter.com/luP1F9wBjO
The legend Tajiri makes his GCW debut. #ThePeopleVsGCW pic.twitter.com/UBV6wqTp3Y
The NY OG’s get the win!
Following the match, Homicide surprises Amazing Red as it’s announced that Red is the 1st inducted into the 2025 Independent Wrestling Hall Of Fame! #ThePeopleVsGCW pic.twitter.com/WNGHyFeJPW
Matt Tremont is the Unified GCW Extreme and Ultraviolent Champion. #ThePeopleVsGCW pic.twitter.com/xg50LzLlWi
