Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin) debuta en GCW con derrota pero promete regresar

Baron Corbin

Ya se ha dado la primera lucha de Baron Corbin -bajo su nombre real, Tom Pestock– desde que WWE no renovara su contrato en 2024. El luchador de 40 años de Lenexa, Kansas, debutó en la promotora independiente Game Changer Wrestling enfrentando a Josh Barnett en el evento de pago por visión GCW The People vs. GCW 2025.

► Debut, derrota y próximo regreso

El respetable recibió con los brazos abiertos al veterano:

Lamentablemente, Pestock sufrió una derrota a manos de Barnett por la vía de la rendición:

Pero no todo quedó ahí pues después del show agradeció el cariño de los fans y prometió regresar:

Veamos también los resultados del evento:

  • Kick Off Show Scramble: 1 Called Manders derrotó a Marcus Mathers, Mr. Danger, Fuego Del Sol, Rich Swann y Blake Christian.
  • Kick Off Show Rumble: PCO ganó eliminando finalmente a Shane Mercer.
  • Campeonato Ultraviolento y Extremo de GCW (DLC Match): Matt Tremont derrotó a Drew Parker, Dr. Redacted, Matthew Justice, Rina Yamashita, Ciclope, John Wayne Murdoch, Brandon Kirk y Maki Itoh para ganar los campeonatos Ultraviolento y Extremo de GCW.
  • Contendiente #1 al Campeonato Mundial de GCW: EFFY derrotó a Allie Katch.
  • NYC OGs (Homicide, Grim Reefer y Amazing Red): Derrotaron a Real F’n Pros (Tony Deppen, Kerry Morton y Griffin McCoy).
  • Campeonatos Mundiales en Parejas de GCW: Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price y Cole Radrick) derrotaron a Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini y Kevin Ku) para convertirse en los nuevos Campeones Mundiales en Parejas de GCW.
  • Steel Cage Match: Charles Mason derrotó a Richard Holliday.
  • Sidney Akeem: Derrotó a El Hijo Del Vikingo.
  • Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco y Jack Cartwheel): Derrotaron a Little Guido, Super Crazy y Tajiri.
  • Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett derrotó a Tom Pestock.
  • Megan Bayne: Derrotó a Atticus Cogar.
  • Joey Janela: Derrotó a Masato Tanaka.
  • Reto Abierto de Matt Cardona: Matt Cardona derrotó a Tommy Invincible. Matt Cardona derrotó a Microman. Jimmy Lloyd derrotó a Matt Cardona.
  • Campeonato Mundial de GCW: EFFY derrotó a Mance Warner (c) para ganar el Campeonato Mundial de GCW.

