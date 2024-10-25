TNA vende tres estelares para Bound For Glory 2024

Comentado minutos atrás, WWE NXT tendrá presencia en el evento más importante del año para TNA, Bound For Glory 2024, con Wendy Choo y Brinley Reece. Y aunque este «crossover» está resultando beneficioso a la hora de que el producto de TNA experimente hoy un gran «momentum», tales implicaciones no serán de verdadera relevancia.

La promotora de Anthem Sports & Entertainment promociona Bound For Glory 2024 como un evento con tres estelares: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry por el Campeonato Mundial TNA, Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich por el Campeonato Mundial Knockouts y The System (Eddie Edwards y Brian Myers) (c) vs. The Hardys y ABC por el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas TNA en modalidad «Full Metal Mayhem».

Se trata de una estrategia promocional —valga la redundancia— en pos de conceder más enjundia al show, pero de alguna manera nos señala sus puntos clave y ese potencial cambio de panorama que propiciarían las victorias de Hendry y Slamovich. Sin olvidar a los Hardy, cuya notoriedad, ganen o pierdan, justifica la condición de «main event» de su combate.

Con todo, siempre hay un estelar propiamente dicho que cierra un show, y es de suponer que el Nemeth vs. Hendry, por tener sobre la mesa el título más importante, ocupe tal posición.

Mañana llega el día. TNA presentará Bound For Glory 2024 desde el Wayne State Fieldhouse de Detroit (Michigan, EEUU), y la oferta luchística del PPV es la siguiente.

[SHOW PRINCIPAL]

[COUNTDOWN TO BOUND FOR GLORY]

