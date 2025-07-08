Considerando el impulso que AEW/ROH quiere concederle a Nick Wayne y la candencia del «crossover» que mantienen estas dos empresas con el CMLL, se antojaba propicio que hubiera una revancha del duelo «proving ground» que «The Prodigy» y Titán disputaron en Global Wars México.
Allí, el tapatío logró agotar los 10 minutos estipulados sin caer ante Wayne, ganándose así competir por el Campeonato Mundial de Televisión ROH. Y ya que para Supercard of Honor había anunciada una revancha entre Lee Moriarty y Blue Panther, qué mejor lugar para programar otra de Global Wars México: ROH ha hecho oficial en las últimas horas que Titán cobrará su tentativa sobre el inminente especial.
► Cartel de Supercard of Honor
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL ROH: Athena (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL ROH: Bandido (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS ROH: Dustin Rhodes y Sammy Guevara (c) vs. The Infantry
- CAMPEONATO PURO ROH: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Blue Panther
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE TELEVISIÓN ROH: Nick Wayne (c) vs. Titán
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
This Fri, 7/11
ROH World TV Title@TheNickWayne vs @Titan_CMLL
Titán earned his shot, going the distance in a Proving Ground bout vs Nick at Global Wars México!
Will Titán return to CMLL as ROH World TV Champ, or will The Prodigy retain this Friday? pic.twitter.com/ta3uRmpW1k
