Titán luchará por el Campeonato Mundial de Televisión ROH en Supercard of Honor

Titan

Considerando el impulso que AEW/ROH quiere concederle a Nick Wayne y la candencia del «crossover» que mantienen estas dos empresas con el CMLL, se antojaba propicio que hubiera una revancha del duelo «proving ground» que «The Prodigy» y Titán disputaron en Global Wars México

Allí, el tapatío logró agotar los 10 minutos estipulados sin caer ante Wayne, ganándose así competir por el Campeonato Mundial de Televisión ROH. Y ya que para Supercard of Honor había anunciada una revancha entre Lee Moriarty y Blue Panther, qué mejor lugar para programar otra de Global Wars México: ROH ha hecho oficial en las últimas horas que Titán cobrará su tentativa sobre el inminente especial

► Cartel de Supercard of Honor

 

