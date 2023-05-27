Días atrás adelantamos en SUPERLUCHAS un “spoiler” menor sobre el episodio de ayer de AEW Rampage, en relación a Double or Nothing. Según anunciaron los Hardy, Isiah Kassidy no podría competir en el PPV de mañana por lesión, así que para luchar allí contra Ethan Page y The Gunns unirán fuerzas con Hook.
Pero Rampage dejó una actualización más del cartel de Double or Nothing. Como nuevo combate titular, The House of Black pondrán sobre la mesa el Campeonato Mundial de Tríos AEW en un reto abierto. Aunque todo apunta a que The Acclaimed y Billy Gun ejercerán de rivales, tras ganar aquella campal denominada “Tres de Mayo” y sugerir anoche Max Caster que buscarán coronarse monarcas de tercias.
Estamos ante la quinta defensa de Malakai Black, Brody King y Buddy Matthews desde conquistaran el cetro en Revolution 2023, primera bajo PPV.
► AEW habría cerrado el cartel de Double or Nothing
Considerando los últimos precedentes en forma de PPV, 10 combates supondrían ya el total del menú luchístico para AEW Double or Nothing 2023, a celebrarse mañana, 28 de mayo, desde la T-Mobile Arena de Paradise (Nevada, EEUU).
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL AEW: MJF (c) vs. Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy vs. Sammy Guevara
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS AEW: FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett y Jay Lethal
CAMPEONATO TNT, LUCHA DE ESCALERAS: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage
CAMPEONATO TBS: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL AEW, BLACKJACK BATTLE ROYAL: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Komander, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill, Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Kip Sabian, Rey Fénix, Penta el Zero M, “Swerve” Strickland, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Keith Lee y Dustin Rhodes
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE TRÍOS AEW, RETO ABIERTO “HOUSE RULES”: The House of Black (c) vs. ?
ANARCHY IN THE ARENA: The Elite (Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Page y The Young Bucks) vs. Blackpool Combat Club
LUCHA NO SANCIONADA, SABU COMO “SPECIAL GUEST ENFORCER”: Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole
CONTRATO DE ETHAN PAGE EN JUEGO: The Hardys y Hook vs. Ethan Page y The Gunns