The House of Black tendrán defensa titular en AEW Double or Nothing

Días atrás adelantamos en SUPERLUCHAS un “spoiler” menor sobre el episodio de ayer de AEW Rampage, en relación a Double or Nothing. Según anunciaron los Hardy, Isiah Kassidy no podría competir en el PPV de mañana por lesión, así que para luchar allí contra Ethan Page y The Gunns unirán fuerzas con Hook

Pero Rampage dejó una actualización más del cartel de Double or Nothing. Como nuevo combate titular, The House of Black pondrán sobre la mesa el Campeonato Mundial de Tríos AEW en un reto abierto. Aunque todo apunta a que The Acclaimed y Billy Gun ejercerán de rivales, tras ganar aquella campal denominada “Tres de Mayo” y sugerir anoche Max Caster que buscarán coronarse monarcas de tercias. 

Estamos ante la quinta defensa de Malakai Black, Brody King y Buddy Matthews desde conquistaran el cetro en Revolution 2023, primera bajo PPV. 

► AEW habría cerrado el cartel de Double or Nothing

Considerando los últimos precedentes en forma de PPV, 10 combates supondrían ya el total del menú luchístico para AEW Double or Nothing 2023, a celebrarse mañana, 28 de mayo, desde la T-Mobile Arena de Paradise (Nevada, EEUU). 

