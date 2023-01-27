The FBI vs.KZY y Big Boss Shimizu en MLW SuperFight

Major League Wrestling sigue dando forma a su evento SuperFight 2023. MLW acaba de anunciar el día de hoy un nuevo combate para el evento que se celebrará el 4 de febrero 2023 desde el 2300 Arena en Philadelphia.

Natural Vibes ya tiene rival para MLW SuperFight 2023. A través de su pagina web y cuenta de Twitter, Major League Wrestling ha anunciado que el reto lanzado por KZY y Big Boss Shimizu al vestidor de MLW ha sido respondido por The FBI, por lo que The Full Blooded Italians tendrán la oportunidad de convertirse en campeones Open the Twin Gate de Dragon Gate.

El evento MLW SuperFight 2023 se celebrará el sábado 4 de febrero 2023, en vivo y directo desde el 2300 Arena en Philadelphia y albergará una nueva tanda de grabaciones para los shows televisivos de Major League Wrestling.

Cartel MLW SuperFight 2023

  • CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL PESO COMPLETO MLW
    Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
  • CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL PESO PLUMA FEMENIL MLW
    Taya Valkyrie (con César Durán) vs. Delmi Exo
  • B3CCA debuta en Major League Wrestling
  • CAMPEONATO OPEN THE TWIN GATE DRAGONGATE
  • HARDCORE MATCH
    Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders
  • Davey Richards vs. Lio Rush
  • DUMPSTER MATCH 
    Real 1 vs. Microman vs. Mance Warner vs. TBA
  • John Hennigan (con César Durán) vs. Willie Mack
  • CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL PESO MEDIO MLW
    Lince Dorado vs. Delirious
  • NO ROPES CATCH WRESTLING MATCH
    Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane (con Mr. Thomas)
  • CAMPEONATO OPEN THE TWIN GATE DRAGON GATE
    Natural Vibes (KZY & Big Boss Shimizu) (c) vs. The FBI

