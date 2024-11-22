The Acclaimed: «AEW Full Gear será nuestra redención»

AEW Full Gear contará con una lucha Fatal 4-Way por el Campeonato Mundial en Parejas en la que Private Party realizarán la primera defensa del título que ganaron a The Young Bucks contra The Acclaimed, House of Black y The Outrunners.
New Jersey Devils themed Acclaimed gear incoming this Saturday for Full Gear!
► La rendención de The Acclaimed
El PPV va a realizarse en Nueva Jersey, el estado natal de Anthony Bowens, quien es natural de la ciudad de Nutley, a solo 20 minutos de la que albergará el show, Newark. Y por ello le preguntaron recientemente en ROAR Around The Ring:
«Es emocionante. Quiero decir, no he tenido un combate de este tipo en Nueva Jersey desde 2022, cuando luchamos contra Keith Lee y Swerve. La última vez que estuvimos en Nueva Jersey fue algo dramático porque Billy pensó en retirarse, se quitó las botas y las dejó en el ring. Así que es como un día de redención volver a Full Gear en Nueva Jersey, y además tenemos los títulos en pareja en juego. Max y yo hemos estado intentando ganar los títulos por segunda vez para seguir consolidando a The Acclaimed como uno de los mejores equipos en pareja de la historia. Así que es una noche muy especial. Tengo amigos, tengo familia que estará allí. Estoy emocionado.»
With their HUGE 4-way title match this Saturday at #AEWFullGear. The #AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party speak on their upcoming defense.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ZayKassidy | @Marq_Quen | @ajbefumo | #BigJustice pic.twitter.com/6CX5Plz76t
► AEW Full Gear
Veamos el cartel oficial del evento pay-per-view:
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
- CAMPEONATO TBS: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Kris Statlander
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL EN PAREJAS: Private Party (c) The Outrunners vs. House Of Black vs. The Acclaimed
- CAMPEONATO TNT: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel García
- CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet
- Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
- MJF vs. Adam Cole vs. Roderick Strong
- Jay White vs. «Hangman» Page
- «Champagne Championship Celebration» con Mariah May y Mina Shirakawa
- Zero Hour: QT Marshall vs. «Big Boom» AJ (con Big Justice)
#AEWFullGear is LIVE on PPV TOMORROW at 8pm ET/5pm PT
Don’t miss out on one of the biggest #AEW events of the year!
🎟️ https://t.co/gy0KLUZDjY pic.twitter.com/Mva3uTtykg
