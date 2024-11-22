The Acclaimed: «AEW Full Gear será nuestra redención»

AEW Full Gear contará con una lucha Fatal 4-Way por el Campeonato Mundial en Parejas en la que Private Party realizarán la primera defensa del título que ganaron a The Young Bucks contra The Acclaimed, House of Black y The Outrunners.

► La rendención de The Acclaimed

El PPV va a realizarse en Nueva Jersey, el estado natal de Anthony Bowens, quien es natural de la ciudad de Nutley, a solo 20 minutos de la que albergará el show, Newark. Y por ello le preguntaron recientemente en ROAR Around The Ring:

«Es emocionante. Quiero decir, no he tenido un combate de este tipo en Nueva Jersey desde 2022, cuando luchamos contra Keith Lee y Swerve. La última vez que estuvimos en Nueva Jersey fue algo dramático porque Billy pensó en retirarse, se quitó las botas y las dejó en el ring. Así que es como un día de redención volver a Full Gear en Nueva Jersey, y además tenemos los títulos en pareja en juego. Max y yo hemos estado intentando ganar los títulos por segunda vez para seguir consolidando a The Acclaimed como uno de los mejores equipos en pareja de la historia. Así que es una noche muy especial. Tengo amigos, tengo familia que estará allí. Estoy emocionado.»

► AEW Full Gear

Veamos el cartel oficial del evento pay-per-view:

#AEWFullGear is LIVE on PPV TOMORROW at 8pm ET/5pm PT Don’t miss out on one of the biggest #AEW events of the year! 🎟️ https://t.co/gy0KLUZDjY pic.twitter.com/Mva3uTtykg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2024