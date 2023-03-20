TCW Pour Some Suge On Me | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.

Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento TCW Pour Some Suge On Me de la compañía Tidal Championship Wrestling celebrado el 19 de marzo de 2023 en la arena The Parish en Huddersfield, Yorkshire, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.

March 19 at @ParishHudd , Tidal presents POUR SOME SUGE ON ME

TCW Pour Some Suge On Me

Even after all these years; ain't nothing like @TIDALWRESTLING .

Hey @LetsBeAce – how’s this for your archive of selfies? pic.twitter.com/pjKEVX2svu

My smile will not go away for days after this

Seeing @SugarDunkerton once again, back at @TIDALWRESTLING, soothed the soul

And he had a fantastic, hilarious match and beat @TateMayfairs 😁

What more do you need in life pic.twitter.com/o8UjRJrsXS

— Matt From The Mat (@MatMagazineUK) March 19, 2023