TCW Pour Some Suge On Me | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.
Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento TCW Pour Some Suge On Me de la compañía Tidal Championship Wrestling celebrado el 19 de marzo de 2023 en la arena The Parish en Huddersfield, Yorkshire, Inglaterra, Reino Unido.
🚨🌊POUR SOME SUGE ON ME🌊🚨
March 19 at @ParishHudd, Tidal presents POUR SOME SUGE ON ME
On the poster:
– @SugarDunkerton
– @NatalieSykes_
– @LetsBeAce
– @RampageBrown
– @Wrestling_Memes
– @harleyhudsonx
– @SimonMiller316
– @TateMayfairs
🎫 TICKETS: https://t.co/vpeU5bFVT8 pic.twitter.com/U53SsDnwxc
— TIDAL WRESTLING (@TIDALWRESTLING) February 27, 2023
> TCW Pour Some Suge On Me
- Pud venció a EJ Walsh
- Rarebit venció a Joey Hayes
- Campeonato Femenil TCW: Natalie Sykes (c) vs. Harley Hudson quedó sin resultado
- Billy O’Keefe venció a Isaac North
- Suge D venció a Tate Mayfairs
- Lucha de rendición: Scotty Rawk venció a Vusyk
- Lucha de eliminación por equipos: Singh And Dance (Amir Jordan y Hari Singh) vencieron a #Team (Memes y Simon Miller) y Money Mountain (Gallas y Sash) y Joe Kessler y Rob Drake
Even after all these years; ain't nothing like @TIDALWRESTLING.
I'm glad y'all missed me like I missed y'all.
Truly, deeply.
Thank you.
🎥: @BritWresAwayDay pic.twitter.com/khD00g4RqY
— SUGE in D Minor (@SugarDunkerton) March 19, 2023
