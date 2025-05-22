Tay Melo podría regresar en AEW Double or Nothing

por
Tay Melo

El 25 de mayo, All Elite Wrestling celebrará el evento PPV Double or Nothing y quizá entonces Tay Melo esté de regreso en «Where The Best Wrestle».

► Un posible regreso

Según le cuenta a GLOBO, le dijeron que esté preparada para un próximo show y ella espera que sea justamente este próximo en la Desert Diamond Arena de Glendale, Arizona (Estados Unidos).

«Ese día será Double or Nothing«, dijo después de señalar que había marcado el 25 de mayo en su calendario. «Fue el evento en el que anuncié lo de Luna, y habrán pasado dos años desde ese momento. Como es una empresa nueva, soy la primera luchadora en tener un bebé. Sería una fecha muy especial. Lo estoy esperando con muchas ganas».

No menciona si sería para tener un combate o solo hacer una aparición. En el evento, su esposo, Sammy Guevara, desafiará por el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas AEW.

► El cartel de Double or Nothing

Hasta el momento, a falta de tres días para el show, el cartel de luchas luce así:

