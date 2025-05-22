Tay Melo podría regresar en AEW Double or Nothing

El 25 de mayo, All Elite Wrestling celebrará el evento PPV Double or Nothing y quizá entonces Tay Melo esté de regreso en «Where The Best Wrestle».
► Un posible regreso
Según le cuenta a GLOBO, le dijeron que esté preparada para un próximo show y ella espera que sea justamente este próximo en la Desert Diamond Arena de Glendale, Arizona (Estados Unidos).
«Ese día será Double or Nothing«, dijo después de señalar que había marcado el 25 de mayo en su calendario. «Fue el evento en el que anuncié lo de Luna, y habrán pasado dos años desde ese momento. Como es una empresa nueva, soy la primera luchadora en tener un bebé. Sería una fecha muy especial. Lo estoy esperando con muchas ganas».
No menciona si sería para tener un combate o solo hacer una aparición. En el evento, su esposo, Sammy Guevara, desafiará por el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas AEW.
► El cartel de Double or Nothing
Hasta el momento, a falta de tres días para el show, el cartel de luchas luce así:
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS AEW: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley y Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Sons Of Texas (Dustin Rhodes y Sammy Guevara)
- FINAL DEL TORNEO VARONIL POR LA OWEN HART CUP: Will Ospreay vs. «Hangman» Page
- FINAL DEL TORNEO FEMENIL POR LA OWEN HART CUP: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter
- Nigel McGuinness y Daniel Garcia vs. FTR
- LUCHA DE CAMILLA: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet
- ANARCHY IN THE ARENA MATCH: Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs y Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Campeón Mundial de Peso COmpleto AEW, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir y Wheeler Yuta) y The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson y Nick Jackson)
- CAMPEONATO CONTINNENTAL AEW: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. «Speedball» Mike Bailey
