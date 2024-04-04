Talentos europeos en el «WrestleMania Weekend 2024» (4 de abril)

Hace un año, este autor se lamentaba de que ninguna empresa europea era parte del fin de semana de WrestleMania, en contraste con la gran cantidad de competidores europeos incluidos en destacados shows, como hizo evidente aquella Triple Amenaza entre Gunther, Drew McIntyre y Sheamus en la primera noche del magno evento de WWE.

Hoy, el panorama no luce muy distinto. Únicamente PROGRESS representará a Europa durante estos días, y con único show, Chapter 166: Freedom Walks Again, a celebrarse mañana. Pero bueno, algo es algo.

Sin embargo, este 2024 tampoco luce distinto el elevado número de talentos europeos con protagonismo: Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria, Axiom, Nathan Frazer… Y seguidamente, quiero poner de relieve varios nombres oriundos del viejo continente que darán forma al «WrestleMania Weekend» de la escena «indie».

► 4 de abril

Aigle Blanc

GCW/JCW vs. The World 2024 – (11: 59 PM ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Blanc enfrentará a Jordan Oliver

Axel Tischer

GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X – (4 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Tischer enfrentará a Timothy Thatcher

Gene Munny

DEFY Can’t Deny It – (11 am ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Munny competirá en una BMF Battle Royal

Kid Lykos y Chris Brookes

DEFY Can’t Deny It – (11 am ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

DDT Goes Philadelphia – (8 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Brookes y Lykos harán equipo contra Mike Bailey y MAO en DEFY Can’t Deny It y contra Bryan Keith y Shota en DDT Goes Philadelphia

Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater y Man Like DeReiss)

DEFY Can’t Deny It – (11 am ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

GCW/JCW vs. The World 2024 – (11: 59 PM ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Slater y DeReiss enfrentarán a The Bollywood Boyz (c) por el Campeonato de Parejas DEFY en DEFY Can’t Deny Iten y se medirán a Los Macizos, Amboss (Robert Dreissker e Icarus) y MAO & Yoshihiko en GCW/JCW vs. The World 2024

Mariah May y Xia Brookside

Stardom American Dream 2024 In The Keystone State – (3 pm ET, 2300 Arena, TrillerTV)

May y Brookside harán equipo con Mina Shirakawa, yendo contra STARS (Mayu Iwatani y Momo Kohgo) y Tam Nakano

Masha Slamovich

GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X – (4 pm ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

GCW/JCW vs. The World 2024 – (11: 59 PM ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Slamovich enfrentará a Shayna Baszler en GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X y defenderá el Campeonato JCW ante Syuri en GCW/JCW Vs. The World 2024

Michael Oku

WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow 2024 – (7 pm ET, 2300 Arena, Highspots.tv)

Oku defenderá el Campeonato Británico Indiscutible de Peso Completo RevPro ante Titán

Amboss (Robert Dreissker e Icarus)

GCW/JCW vs. The World 2024 – (11: 59 PM ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Dreissker e Icarus enfrentarán a Boisterous Behaviour (Leon Slater & Man Like Dereiss), Los Macizos y MAO & Yoshihiko

Session Moth Martina

GCW/JCW vs. The World 2024 – (11: 59 PM ET, Penns Landing Caterers, TrillerTV)

Martina enfrentará a Griffin McCoy