Superestrellas WWE celebran el inicio del 2026

Empieza 2026 en WWE y las Superestrellas celebran el nuevo año con bonitas y emocionantes palabras. Atendamos a los mensajes de los luchadores y luchadoras.

► Empieza 2026 en WWE

«La vida sigue y todos seguimos adelante. Con la llegada de 2026, recordaré con cariño tantos momentos de 2025. Gracias a todos los fans, compañeros de trabajo, críticos y a cualquiera en el mundo que usó su voz para hacer de 2025 un año que nunca olvidaré. Omnia Dedi. Pro omnibus gratias ago».

¡Feliz Año Nuevo 2026!

¡Gracias #WWESyracuse!!
¡Esta noche fue el primer show de WWE de 2026!
Empezamos el Año Nuevo de LA MEJOR MANERA… siendo yo la PRIMERA Superestrella de WWE en caminar por la rampa, entrar al ring y ¡conseguir la victoria!
¡2026 va a ser un año INCREÍBLE!».

«Mira, normalmente, si te despiertas en 2026, tienes un 50/50 de hacer algo con tu vida.
Pero cuando le sumas la pereza a la ecuación, tus chances de éxito bajan drásticamente.

Ahora toma a un flojo sentado en el sofá, súmale excusas, súmale “empezaré el lunes” y tus probabilidades de ganar simplemente no existen.

¿Pero si me sumas a MÍ en la ecuación?
Intensidad. Disciplina. Genética de freak.
Ahora tus chances de éxito suben al 100%, porque yo no fallo.

Así que en 2026, las matemáticas son simples:
O te levantas del trasero, o los números no mienten… y deletrean DESASTRE para tus metas».

«2025 cambió mi vida.
Di un salto de fe y fui por todo lo que siempre había querido: escribir un libro, apostar por mí misma y redefinir quién soy en esta industria. Este fue mi año favorito de mi carrera porque NATTIE nació y pude compartir mi historia. Crecí muchísimo como persona.

Me pregunté: ¿Por qué no yo?

Así que trabajé duro y lo construí. Y valió totalmente la pena. Estoy tan agradecida de haber escuchado mi instinto y decir: “sigue, sigue empujando, sigue luchando por más.”

Créeme — 2026 va a ser aún más grande.

Con cariño,
NATTIE».

«Primer día de 2026 y les deseo a todos un año feliz y próspero.
Recuerden, el dinero no lo es todo; su felicidad, sus amigos y su familia son lo que realmente los hace ricos. Y sí, el dinero ayuda, pero absolutamente no los hará felices, amigos. Los quiero a todos, y si no están moviéndose, pónganse a ello este año.

Terminemos con la división y el odio en este mundo. Si todos ponemos la otra mejilla, estaremos mucho mejor. Y por favor, esto no tiene nada que ver con política, eso les va a pudrir el cerebro».

«Feliz Año Nuevo a todos.
Que 2026 sea un año muy bendecido para TODOS ustedes. ¡Mucho amor!!!!!».

«Instagram NYE vs Reality NYE

¡Feliz 2026, chicos! ¿Qué tal lo pasaron en el nuevo año?».

«Espero que todos hayan tenido un Año Nuevo 2026 increíble y muy seguro.

Brindemos por un 2026 saludable y próspero para todos.

GRACIAS a la nación de @BustedOpenRadio por siempre sintonizar y escuchar a Uncle Bully.

¡SALUD!

Y recuerden… si no pueden portarse bien, ¡pórtense mal, bebé!».

