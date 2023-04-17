La promoción independiente St. Louis Anarchy celebró el pasado viernes su evento As Seen On Anarchy en el Spaulding Hall in Alton, Illinois. Quienes no pudieron acudir a la arena tuvieron la posibilidad de verlo en IWTV. No fue uno de los shows más llamativos del fin de semana pero contó con algunos nombres bastante reconocidos como Billie Starkz, joven promesa de la lucha libre profesional que recientemente firmó un contrato con AEW. También con Davey Vega o Derek Neal. Vamos con los resultados y las imágenes.
Shits Today. Online tickets still are available at https://t.co/V5S8GGjTLP. We will have tickets at the door (cash only). We are trending towards a full house so grab tickets soon. A legend returns pic.twitter.com/NnxImZd8kH
— St. Louis Anarchy (@stlanarchy) April 14, 2023
> SLA As Seen On Anarchy
- L-Ride y Madi Monarch vencieron a Ashlyn Alexander y Tommy Davis en una lucha de parejas
- Country Air (Doc Simmons y Zach Hendrix) vencieron a BA Malkin y Jacques Kennedy en un combate por equipos
- Jeremy Wyatt venció a Rahim De La Suede en un mano a mano
- Camaro Jackson y Warhorse vencieron a KC Karrington y Moonshine Mantell (con Greg Jovi) en un encuentro de duplas
- Campeonato Destination: Davey Vega venció a Christian Rose para ganar el título
- Austin Connelly venció a 1 Called Manders en una lucha individual
- Gary Jay venció a Anakin Murphy en un enfrentamiento uno contra uno
- Sean Orleans venció a Nick King en un manoa mano
- Nikki Victory venció a Dimitri Alexandro, Evan Gelistico y Victor Analog en una lucha cuadrangular
- Thomas Shire venció a Adrian Surge en un combate en solitario
- Billie Starkz venció a Aaron Williams en un encuentro intergénero
- Campeonato Heritage Gateway: Derek Neal (con Greg Jovi) (c) venció a Dingo para retener el cinturón
HOLY SHIT @TheReal_MOutlaw just materialized and tore through @StiffRoboGinger!!!! pic.twitter.com/tECc2Qii5B
— St. Louis Anarchy (@stlanarchy) April 15, 2023
Another notch on the bedpost of Derek. Neal as he used everything but the kitchen sink to down The Diamondback
Jeremy Wyatt awaits him in July for Circus Maximus, Jovi better up his game plan to help trump The Monarch!
Thanks for joining us on IWTV!!!! See you in June! pic.twitter.com/GOiDqjA3KG
— St. Louis Anarchy (@stlanarchy) April 15, 2023
Severe thunderstorm warning?
Sounds like a good excuse to turn the lights off and watch @stlanarchy pic.twitter.com/fsdhXfOp3n
— Robert Leach (@TheRobertLeach) April 16, 2023
A story in 2 pictures. @AdrianSurge @NotThatShire @stlanarchy pic.twitter.com/FUokK1Pjrf
— Bryan J (@Bryan_J_BayBay) April 15, 2023
Last night was another amazing show from @STLAnarchy!
👊Front To Back Stacked Card w/Action-Packed Matches
☠️ Amazing Wrestling From Everyone On The Show. Great Job.
Also, Shout Out To All Of The Venue Workers.
It was a great night!#STLWrestling #STLAnarchy pic.twitter.com/nuCGeRQC4P
— Boombox Photo (@BoomboxPhoto) April 15, 2023
Big s/o to this legend @BillieStarkz is the absolute future of this business 10000% and I mean she’s already the NOW which says everything it needs to!!! Cannot wait for June Vs miyu that’s gonna go crazy!!! Keep crushing it Bill!!! 🤘🤘🤘😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/kHakpcipdp
— K!NG Nate (@NateSuelmann97) April 15, 2023
Simon Says – Everyone in the ring take a knee for the Reigning… defending… @stlanarchy Gateway Heritage Champion… @DerekNeal91 !@HeelMoneyJovi @Chinn_Ref pic.twitter.com/jJs7VG9bH7
— The I-70 Hot Tag (@TheI70HotTag) April 15, 2023
Whatever they want to call THEMSELVES also call them DOMINANT
Two of The Forge’s reinforced walls tore through The Family tonight, be on the lookout!!!
We are streaming LIVE on IWTV!!! Come join us!!!! pic.twitter.com/JvR1JO2XgB
— St. Louis Anarchy (@stlanarchy) April 15, 2023
I’ve been going to @stlanarchy shows since dingo tourny last year and have yet to miss a single one since Last night May have been the BEST and that’s not to say they haven’t been consistent because they’ve brought it every show but last night was special IYKYK I love wrestling!! pic.twitter.com/PXWoJCBRWd
— K!NG Nate (@NateSuelmann97) April 15, 2023
.@DerekNeal91 LEVELS Dingo with a lariat! #ASOAnarchy @indiewrestling @stlanarchy
▶️https://t.co/56gePMThDn pic.twitter.com/W769MKEhvq
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) April 15, 2023
Man, Hell Yea! @stlanarchy pic.twitter.com/MTxk9Pdomk
— Clint Hargrave (@ClintHargrave) April 15, 2023
I really love this pic I got of @mdcon420 at @stlanarchy (with apologies to @1called_manders) pic.twitter.com/W8hKfhDANt
— Midwest Rassle (@Midwest_Rassle) April 15, 2023
You may have experienced a @StiffRoboGinger entrance at a show, but it's never going to be like it is at a @stlanarchy show. #Home #DoItForTheBrand #MayorOfSpaulding#HeadCat pic.twitter.com/ooE1CMsjF3
— Bryan J (@Bryan_J_BayBay) April 15, 2023
There's only one thing to say really. THANK YOU @stlanarchy! pic.twitter.com/GOWIz9WY2A
— Bryan J (@Bryan_J_BayBay) April 15, 2023
#ASOAnarchy pic.twitter.com/SxAwDBelL3
— Robert Starkz-Bellamy (Mouse) (@Mouse3911) April 15, 2023
