La promoción independiente St. Louis Anarchy celebró el pasado viernes su evento As Seen On Anarchy en el Spaulding Hall in Alton, Illinois. Quienes no pudieron acudir a la arena tuvieron la posibilidad de verlo en IWTV. No fue uno de los shows más llamativos del fin de semana pero contó con algunos nombres bastante reconocidos como Billie Starkz, joven promesa de la lucha libre profesional que recientemente firmó un contrato con AEW. También con Davey Vega o Derek Neal. Vamos con los resultados y las imágenes.

> SLA As Seen On Anarchy

L-Ride y Madi Monarch vencieron a Ashlyn Alexander y Tommy Davis en una lucha de parejas

Country Air (Doc Simmons y Zach Hendrix) vencieron a BA Malkin y Jacques Kennedy en un combate por equipos

Jeremy Wyatt venció a Rahim De La Suede en un mano a mano

Camaro Jackson y Warhorse vencieron a KC Karrington y Moonshine Mantell (con Greg Jovi) en un encuentro de duplas

Campeonato Destination : Davey Vega venció a Christian Rose para ganar el título

: Davey Vega venció a Christian Rose para ganar el título Austin Connelly venció a 1 Called Manders en una lucha individual

Gary Jay venció a Anakin Murphy en un enfrentamiento uno contra uno

Sean Orleans venció a Nick King en un manoa mano

Nikki Victory venció a Dimitri Alexandro, Evan Gelistico y Victor Analog en una lucha cuadrangular

Thomas Shire venció a Adrian Surge en un combate en solitario

Billie Starkz venció a Aaron Williams en un encuentro intergénero

Campeonato Heritage Gateway: Derek Neal (con Greg Jovi) (c) venció a Dingo para retener el cinturón

