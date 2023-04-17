SLA As Seen On Anarchy | Resultados e imágenes | con Billie Starkz, promesa de AEW

Por | | ,

La promoción independiente St. Louis Anarchy celebró el pasado viernes su evento As Seen On Anarchy en el Spaulding Hall in Alton, Illinois. Quienes no pudieron acudir a la arena tuvieron la posibilidad de verlo en  IWTV. No fue uno de los shows más llamativos del fin de semana pero contó con algunos nombres bastante reconocidos como Billie Starkz, joven promesa de la lucha libre profesional que recientemente firmó un contrato con AEW. También con Davey Vega o Derek Neal. Vamos con los resultados y las imágenes.

> SLA As Seen On Anarchy

  • L-Ride y Madi Monarch vencieron a Ashlyn Alexander y Tommy Davis en una lucha de parejas
  • Country Air (Doc Simmons y Zach Hendrix) vencieron a BA Malkin y Jacques Kennedy en un combate por equipos
  • Jeremy Wyatt venció a Rahim De La Suede en un mano a mano
  • Camaro Jackson y Warhorse vencieron a KC Karrington y Moonshine Mantell (con Greg Jovi) en un encuentro de duplas
  • Campeonato Destination: Davey Vega venció a Christian Rose para ganar el título
  • Austin Connelly venció a 1 Called Manders en una lucha individual
  • Gary Jay venció a Anakin Murphy en un enfrentamiento uno contra uno
  • Sean Orleans venció a Nick King en un manoa mano
  • Nikki Victory venció a Dimitri Alexandro, Evan Gelistico y Victor Analog en una lucha cuadrangular
  • Thomas Shire venció a Adrian Surge en un combate en solitario
  • Billie Starkz venció a Aaron Williams en un encuentro intergénero
  • Campeonato Heritage Gateway: Derek Neal (con Greg Jovi) (c) venció a Dingo para retener el cinturón

