Siete luchas concretadas para TNA Emergence 2025

El episodio de esta semana de TNA iMPACT!, penúltimo antes de que llegue Emergence, acabó por perfilar el cartel del especial.

Santino Marella anunció de una tacada cinco luchas para el show: The Hardys defenderán el Campeonato Mundial TNA ante The Rascalz (Trey Miguel y Myron Reed), Steve Maclin hará lo propio con el Campeonato Internacional TNA contra Jake Something sin descalificaciones ni cuentas fuera del ring (luego de que anoche su duelo acabara sin un resultado definitorio por cuenta de diez fuera del ring), The Elegance Brand con el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas Knockouts frente a Léi Yǐng Lee y Xia Brookside, Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley y Jazmyn Nyx) y The IInspiration, Sami Calihan pondrá su carrera en juego frente a Mike Santana, mientras The Home Town Man se medirá a Ryan Nemeth.

En una semana, el próximo 15 de agosto, tendrá lugar Emergence 2025 desde la Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena en Baltimore (Maryland, EEUU). He aquí su menú provisional.

