X-Pac

The System nunca se aburren en TNA, pues de una manera u otra siempre consiguen ganarse la inquina de alguien. Y ahora están en la agenda de The Rascalz y Ace Austin, quienes contarán con la ayuda de una leyenda de cara a Rebellion para darles su merecido

Como se anunció ayer durante iMPACT!, hartos ya de las interferencias y la superioridad numérica, tras caer otra vez ante el grupo rudo, Trey Miguel hizo una llamada a Sean Waltman para que el veterano esté en su esquina el domingo, quien tiempo atrás compitió en TNA (fue uno de los primeros portadores del Campeonato de la División X) y actualmente trabaja para WWE como asesor en el desarrollo de talentos. 

Así, TNA concretó su última lucha para Rebellion: The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers y JDC) (con Alisha Edwards) vs. Ace Austin y The Rascalz (con Sean Waltman)

► Cartel completo de Rebellion

Con tal añadido, TNA Rebellion 2025, a celebrarse este domingo 27 de abril acaba de perfilar su menú, que luce de la siguiente manera. 

 

Rafael Indi rafaelinaresindiano@gmail.com | @rafael_indi

