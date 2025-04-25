The System nunca se aburren en TNA, pues de una manera u otra siempre consiguen ganarse la inquina de alguien. Y ahora están en la agenda de The Rascalz y Ace Austin, quienes contarán con la ayuda de una leyenda de cara a Rebellion para darles su merecido.

Como se anunció ayer durante iMPACT!, hartos ya de las interferencias y la superioridad numérica, tras caer otra vez ante el grupo rudo, Trey Miguel hizo una llamada a Sean Waltman para que el veterano esté en su esquina el domingo, quien tiempo atrás compitió en TNA (fue uno de los primeros portadores del Campeonato de la División X) y actualmente trabaja para WWE como asesor en el desarrollo de talentos.

Así, TNA concretó su última lucha para Rebellion: The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers y JDC) (con Alisha Edwards) vs. Ace Austin y The Rascalz (con Sean Waltman).

Con tal añadido, TNA Rebellion 2025, a celebrarse este domingo 27 de abril acaba de perfilar su menú, que luce de la siguiente manera.

[COUNTDOWN TO REBELLION]

BREAKING: @The_Ace_Austin, @TheTreyMiguel and @ZacharyWentz with @TheRealXPac battle The System’s @Myers_Wrestling, @DirtyDangoCurty and @TheEddieEdwards w/@MrsAIPAlisha LIVE on PPV and TNA+ at #TNARebellion on April 27 from the Galen Center in LA!



Be there LIVE:… pic.twitter.com/aCwrnAhbeR