The System nunca se aburren en TNA, pues de una manera u otra siempre consiguen ganarse la inquina de alguien. Y ahora están en la agenda de The Rascalz y Ace Austin, quienes contarán con la ayuda de una leyenda de cara a Rebellion para darles su merecido.
Como se anunció ayer durante iMPACT!, hartos ya de las interferencias y la superioridad numérica, tras caer otra vez ante el grupo rudo, Trey Miguel hizo una llamada a Sean Waltman para que el veterano esté en su esquina el domingo, quien tiempo atrás compitió en TNA (fue uno de los primeros portadores del Campeonato de la División X) y actualmente trabaja para WWE como asesor en el desarrollo de talentos.
Así, TNA concretó su última lucha para Rebellion: The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers y JDC) (con Alisha Edwards) vs. Ace Austin y The Rascalz (con Sean Waltman).
► Cartel completo de Rebellion
Con tal añadido, TNA Rebellion 2025, a celebrarse este domingo 27 de abril acaba de perfilar su menú, que luce de la siguiente manera.
- TRIPLE AMENAZA POR EL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL TNA: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL KNOCKOUTS TNA: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS TNA: The Hardys (c) vs. Nic Nemeth y Ryan Nemeth
- COMBATE ULTIMATE X POR EL CAMPEONATO DE LA DIVISIÓN X: Moose (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Matt Cardona vs. Hijo del Vikingo vs. KC Navarro vs. Sidney Akeem
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS KNOCKOUTS: Ash By Elegance y Heather By Elegance (c) vs. Gigi Dollin y Tatum Paxley vs. Spitfire vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend y Jakara Jackson)
- CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL TNA: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young
- FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE: Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali
[COUNTDOWN TO REBELLION]
- Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne y Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Rosemary, Xia Brookside y Léi Ying Lee
- RETO ABIERTO: Elijah vs. ?
