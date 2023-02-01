Se modifica un combate de NXT Vengeance Day 2023

The New Day elevan cualquier marca en la que estén. Primero fue Raw, luego SmackDown y ahora NXT. Y en todas han conquistado su título de parejas. Pero este fin de semana, puede que el reinado de Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods vea su fin

La amenaza que tendrán que superar no será doble, luego de anunciarse su defensa en NXT Vengeance Day ante Pretty Deadly y Gallus. Anoche se confirmó que será triple, pues Chase U, equipo conformado por Andre Chase y Duke Hudson, salieron vencedores frente a The Dyad y Edris Enofe y Malik Blade, ganándose así su entrada en la pugna por el Campeonato de Parejas NXT

The New Day vs Gallus vs Chase U vs Pretty Deadly NXT Vengeance Day 2023 WWE
© World Wrestling Entertainment

 

► La venganza de febrero

Única novedad anunciada durante el último episodio televisivo de NXT antes de Vengeance Day, el cartel de este evento, que tendrá lugar el sábado 4 de febrero desde el Spectrum Center de Charlotte (Carolina del Norte), queda de la siguiente manera. 

 

