Se modifica un combate de NXT Vengeance Day 2023

The New Day elevan cualquier marca en la que estén. Primero fue Raw, luego SmackDown y ahora NXT. Y en todas han conquistado su título de parejas. Pero este fin de semana, puede que el reinado de Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods vea su fin.

La amenaza que tendrán que superar no será doble, luego de anunciarse su defensa en NXT Vengeance Day ante Pretty Deadly y Gallus. Anoche se confirmó que será triple, pues Chase U, equipo conformado por Andre Chase y Duke Hudson, salieron vencedores frente a The Dyad y Edris Enofe y Malik Blade, ganándose así su entrada en la pugna por el Campeonato de Parejas NXT.

Única novedad anunciada durante el último episodio televisivo de NXT antes de Vengeance Day, el cartel de este evento, que tendrá lugar el sábado 4 de febrero desde el Spectrum Center de Charlotte (Carolina del Norte), queda de la siguiente manera.

EXCLUSIVE: @AndreChaseWWE says Charlotte will be a homecoming for #ChaseU and while he and @sixftfiiiiive may not be the favorites, they will leave #VengeanceDay as the champs. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1DWalvGfBH