Se modifica un combate de NXT Vengeance Day 2023

The New Day elevan cualquier marca en la que estén. Primero fue Raw, luego SmackDown y ahora NXT. Y en todas han conquistado su título de parejas. Pero este fin de semana, puede que el reinado de Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods vea su fin.
La amenaza que tendrán que superar no será doble, luego de anunciarse su defensa en NXT Vengeance Day ante Pretty Deadly y Gallus. Anoche se confirmó que será triple, pues Chase U, equipo conformado por Andre Chase y Duke Hudson, salieron vencedores frente a The Dyad y Edris Enofe y Malik Blade, ganándose así su entrada en la pugna por el Campeonato de Parejas NXT.
► La venganza de febrero
Única novedad anunciada durante el último episodio televisivo de NXT antes de Vengeance Day, el cartel de este evento, que tendrá lugar el sábado 4 de febrero desde el Spectrum Center de Charlotte (Carolina del Norte), queda de la siguiente manera.
- CAMPEONATO NXT; LUCHA EN JAULA DE ACERO: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL NXT: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne
- CAMPEONATO NORTEAMERICANO NXT: Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak
- CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS NXT: The New Day (c) vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus vs. Chase U
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL DE PAREJAS NXT: Katana Chance y Kayden Carter (c) vs. Fallon Henley y Kiana James
- LUCHA AL MEJOR DE TRES CAÍDAS: Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes
EXCLUSIVE: @AndreChaseWWE says Charlotte will be a homecoming for #ChaseU and while he and @sixftfiiiiive may not be the favorites, they will leave #VengeanceDay as the champs. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1DWalvGfBH— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2023