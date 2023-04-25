SCWPro Hawkamania XXXI: School’s Out for the Summer | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWROH) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento SCWPro Hawkamania XXXI: School’s Out for the Summer de la compañía SCWPro realizado el 22 de abril en el Wildwood Smokehouse en Iowa City, Iowa, Estados Unidos.

> SCWPro Hawkamania XXXI: School’s Out for the Summer

Como siempre, primero vamos con los resultados de las luchas y después con las imágenes del show.

  • Shain Boucher y Malik Champion (con Evangeline) vencieron a Eric Eznite y Garrote
  • Johnny Wisdom venció a Brandon Becker
  • Ript Studwell Open Challenge: Kaia McKenna venció a Ript Studwell
  • Primetime Invitational: ‘Mean’ Mason Beck venció a ‘Primetime’ James Thomas
  • Campeonato Iowa SCWPro: Corn Boi venció a ‘The Shug’ Shane Hollister para retener el título
  • Krotch venció a Augustus Draven
  • Casey Jax venció a John Bonhart
  • Dustan Moseley venció a Chuck Brewster
  • Campeonato SCWPRo: JT Energy venció a Jah-C y Dante Leon para seguir siendo el campeón

Además, tenemos información sobre los dos próximos eventos de SCWPro:

  • Mayhem at West 2 – Viernes 12 de mayo – West High Gymnasium, Davenport, Iowa
  • Battle Lines – Sábado 27 de mayo – Bierstube, Moline, Illinois
  • Está programado el regreso de 1 Called Manders, Blair Onyx y los tres miembros de inFAMY (Deonn Rusman, Joeasa, yRobin Steele) en luchas individuales

