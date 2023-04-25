Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento SCWPro Hawkamania XXXI: School’s Out for the Summer de la compañía SCWPro realizado el 22 de abril en el Wildwood Smokehouse en Iowa City, Iowa, Estados Unidos.
Tonight, tonight, tonight!
Don't miss our return to Wildwood in Iowa City!
It's a loaded card from top to bottom once more, so grab some BBQ and a couple of cold ones and enjoy a night of hard-hitting, high-flying action!
🔹 7pm start
🔹 Tickets just $10
Be there! pic.twitter.com/YKQ9m9vt8d
— SCWPro (@SCWPro) April 22, 2023
> SCWPro Hawkamania XXXI: School’s Out for the Summer
Como siempre, primero vamos con los resultados de las luchas y después con las imágenes del show.
- Shain Boucher y Malik Champion (con Evangeline) vencieron a Eric Eznite y Garrote
- Johnny Wisdom venció a Brandon Becker
- Ript Studwell Open Challenge: Kaia McKenna venció a Ript Studwell
- Primetime Invitational: ‘Mean’ Mason Beck venció a ‘Primetime’ James Thomas
- Campeonato Iowa SCWPro: Corn Boi venció a ‘The Shug’ Shane Hollister para retener el título
- Krotch venció a Augustus Draven
- Casey Jax venció a John Bonhart
- Dustan Moseley venció a Chuck Brewster
- Campeonato SCWPRo: JT Energy venció a Jah-C y Dante Leon para seguir siendo el campeón
Tonight, the @SCWPro Championship is up for grabs in a triple threat match featuring champion @DJClickNPlay, @FRONTMANJAH, & @EndseekerLeon
Lot of history between these 3! pic.twitter.com/TX5imqM5ky
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) April 22, 2023
The @SCWPro Championship is a hot commodity, @DJClickNPlay has it and the likes of @FRONTMANJAH, @TheDevilDogDM and @EndseekerLeon want it.
It's going to be an interesting spring and summer for the top prize of SCWPro. pic.twitter.com/BHHOOt40w7
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) April 23, 2023
It was a rough night for former tag team partners @PrimeTimeJT93 and @RiptStudwell as they both found themselves in the path of one half of the @SCWPro Tag Team Champions @masonbeck during Hawkamania 31. pic.twitter.com/WxvIzR8odS
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) April 23, 2023
During @SCWPro Hawkamania 31, new Iowa Champion @DaCornBoii successfully defended the title for the first time against former Champion @The_Shug
Full albumhttps://t.co/0apyeEPIEP pic.twitter.com/iAp2taQfNe
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) April 24, 2023
Además, tenemos información sobre los dos próximos eventos de SCWPro:
- Mayhem at West 2 – Viernes 12 de mayo – West High Gymnasium, Davenport, Iowa
- Battle Lines – Sábado 27 de mayo – Bierstube, Moline, Illinois
- Está programado el regreso de 1 Called Manders, Blair Onyx y los tres miembros de inFAMY (Deonn Rusman, Joeasa, yRobin Steele) en luchas individuales
¿Qué promociones independientes te gusta seguir?
