Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento SCWPro Hawkamania XXXI: School’s Out for the Summer de la compañía SCWPro realizado el 22 de abril en el Wildwood Smokehouse en Iowa City, Iowa, Estados Unidos.

It's a loaded card from top to bottom once more, so grab some BBQ and a couple of cold ones and enjoy a night of hard-hitting, high-flying action!

Don't miss our return to Wildwood in Iowa City!

SCWPro Hawkamania XXXI: School’s Out for the Summer

Como siempre, primero vamos con los resultados de las luchas y después con las imágenes del show.

Lot of history between these 3!

Tonight, the @SCWPro Championship is up for grabs in a triple threat match featuring champion @DJClickNPlay , @FRONTMANJAH , & @EndseekerLeon

April 23, 2023