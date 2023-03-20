SCWPro Hawkamania XXX | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento SCWPro Hawkamania XXX: Walkin’ The Walk And Hawkin’ The Hawk
de la compañía SCW Pro Wrestling celebrado el 18 de marzo de 2023 en la arena Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon en Iowa City, Iowa, Estados Unidos.

> SCWPro Hawkamania XXX

  • Iowa Eliminator Series Tournament Final: Corn Boi vs. Johnny Wisdom vs. Krotch terminó en empate
  • Connor Braxton (con Augustus Draven y Jay Marston) venció a Chuck Brewster
  • Campeonato Copa QC SCWPro – Lucha Scramble: Eric Eznite (con Garotte) (c) venció a James Thomas, Jared Thumb, Malik Champion, Ript Studwell y Shain Boucher
  • Lucha en desventaja sin descalificación: Mason Beck venció a The Partners In Rhyme (MFG y Niko Kline)
  • Dustan Moseley venció a Brandon Becker
  • Casey Jax venció a John Bonhart
  • Campeonato Iowa SCWPro – Lucha de escaleras: Shane Hollister (c) defeats Dante Leon

