SCWPro Hawkamania XXX | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento SCWPro Hawkamania XXX: Walkin’ The Walk And Hawkin’ The Hawk
de la compañía SCW Pro Wrestling celebrado el 18 de marzo de 2023 en la arena Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon en Iowa City, Iowa, Estados Unidos.
#HappyStPatricksDay, but let's be honest… 🍀
We're all just waiting for #HAWKAMANIA XXX tomorrow night at Wildwood in Iowa City! 🤠
DO NOT MISS THIS ONE! 🪜
🔹 7pm start
🔹 Tickets just $10
Beer, BBQ, beatdowns! 🍻
(Battlestar Galactica, maybe)#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4iKJAg1aKT
— SCWPro (@SCWPro) March 18, 2023
> SCWPro Hawkamania XXX
- Iowa Eliminator Series Tournament Final: Corn Boi vs. Johnny Wisdom vs. Krotch terminó en empate
- Connor Braxton (con Augustus Draven y Jay Marston) venció a Chuck Brewster
- Campeonato Copa QC SCWPro – Lucha Scramble: Eric Eznite (con Garotte) (c) venció a James Thomas, Jared Thumb, Malik Champion, Ript Studwell y Shain Boucher
- Lucha en desventaja sin descalificación: Mason Beck venció a The Partners In Rhyme (MFG y Niko Kline)
- Dustan Moseley venció a Brandon Becker
- Casey Jax venció a John Bonhart
- Campeonato Iowa SCWPro – Lucha de escaleras: Shane Hollister (c) defeats Dante Leon
The action was fast and furious during the 6-Man Scramble Match to crown the new @SCWPro QC Cup Champion
From @RiptStudwell & his amazing show of strength to @malik_champion1 flip over the top turnbuckle, these 6 guys went all out.
Full album from this contest coming tomorrow pic.twitter.com/HOTOKkWvy4
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) March 19, 2023
Game of inches…@EndseekerLeon was so close to winning the @SCWPro Iowa Championship match in an exhilarating ladder match but in the end @The_Shug is still the Iowa Champion. pic.twitter.com/3nLmLgc7I5
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) March 19, 2023
One of the things I love most about @SCWPro is the focus and attention they put on all of their Championships not just the Heavyweight Title.
Last night the Iowa Championship, QC Cup and Tag Titles were all represented in a major way.
Can't wait for what EPIC brings pic.twitter.com/EeyJoGoeqB
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) March 19, 2023
Praise be…
Love it or hate and most of Wildwood hated it last night, but @ericeznite is once again @SCWPro QC Cup Champion.
"His Chosen Champion" now sets his sights on defending the Cup at EPIC on Saturday, April 8th. pic.twitter.com/o0pSPghSGn
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) March 19, 2023
INSTANT CLASSIC ALERT
At @SCWPro Hawkamania XXX @The_Shug defended the Iowa Championship in an instant classic against @EndseekerLeon
Full album from the newest contender in my end of year @ProWrestlingPST article reviewing the best and my favorite matches of 2023 coming soon. pic.twitter.com/RzLnVjFkHq
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) March 19, 2023
Champions revenge. @SCWPro Champion @DJClickNPlay pulled one over on #1 contender @TheDevilDogDM during Hawkamania XXX when he made Moseley think he was relinquishing the title.
Energy's vicious chair shots sent a clear message… the champ is ready for EPIC! pic.twitter.com/Jwva3GWC1l
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) March 19, 2023
#AndNew and once again @SCWPro QC Cup Champion @ericeznite with his hand of vengeance @Garrote_1 pic.twitter.com/PQRFoOh5dP
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) March 19, 2023
He's coming for the straps. @masonbeck won a wild No DQ handicap match tonight against @SCWPro Tag Champs "Partners in Rhyme" @niko_kline & @MFGurman
Now if he finds a partner he gets a title shot at EPIC on April 8th. pic.twitter.com/IfwXOuhheW
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) March 19, 2023
Three contenders emerged tonight as @MKrotchMayday, @Johnnywisdom8 & @DaCornBoii battled to an unsolvable finish and now all 3 go on to EPIC to wrestle for the @SCWPro Iowa Championship on April 8th. pic.twitter.com/t2fR7Qbuun
— Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) March 19, 2023
#ANDNEW 2X @SCWPro QC CUP CHAMPION❕#HISCHOSENCHAMPION 🕊️🏆🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/F4AkymV0i2
— Eric Eznite (@ericeznite) March 19, 2023