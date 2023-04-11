SCWPro Epic | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWROH) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento SCWPro Epic de la compañía SCWPro realizado el 8 de abril en el Blue Grass Community Center en Blue Grass, Iowa.

  • Campeonato SCWPro: JT Energy (c) venció a Dustan Moseley
  • Kaia McKenna venció a Aminah Belmont
  • Lucha de contención a QC Cup Battle Royal: Shain Boucher venció a Malik Champion, Garotte, Ript Studwell, James Thomas, Jared Thumb, Chuck Brewster, Casey Jax, John Bonhart y Brandon Becker
  • QC Cup: Eric Eznite (c) (con Garotte) venció a Shain Boucher
  • Campeonato Iowa SCWPro: Corn Boi venció a Shane Hollister (c), Krotch y Johnny Wisdom
  • Campeonato de Parejas SCWPro: Mason Beck y Marek Brave vencieron a Partners in Rhyme (MFG y Niko Kline)
  • Lucha de contención al Campeonato de Peso Completo SCWPro: Dante Leon venció a Jah-C
  • Blue Grass Street Fight: inFAMy (Deonn Rusman, Robin Steele y Joeasa) vencieron a Connor Braxton y The Shadow Hunters (Augustus Draven y Jay Marston)

Es interesante apuntar además los próximos dos eventos de SCWPro:

  • Hawkamania XXXI: Schools Out for the Summer
    22 de abril
    Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon
    Iowa City, Iowa
  • Mayhem at West 2
    Evento de caridad
    12 de mayo
    Davenport West High School
    Davenport, Iowa

