SCWPro Epic | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento SCWPro Epic de la compañía SCWPro realizado el 8 de abril en el Blue Grass Community Center en Blue Grass, Iowa.

EPIC has finally arrived! It all goes down TONIGHT at the Blue Grass Community Center in Blue Grass, IA! Historic championship bouts, mystery partners, grudge matches, and high-flying, hard-hitting action! 🔹 7pm start

🔹 Tickets just $10 DON'T MISS THIS EVENT! pic.twitter.com/kaFcqXIiVy — SCWPro (@SCWPro) April 8, 2023

> SCWPro Epic

Como siempre, primero vamos con los resultados de las luchas y después con las imágenes del show.

Campeonato SCWPro : JT Energy (c) venció a Dustan Moseley

: JT Energy (c) venció a Dustan Moseley Kaia McKenna venció a Aminah Belmont

Lucha de contención a QC Cup Battle Royal : Shain Boucher venció a Malik Champion, Garotte, Ript Studwell, James Thomas, Jared Thumb, Chuck Brewster, Casey Jax, John Bonhart y Brandon Becker

: Shain Boucher venció a Malik Champion, Garotte, Ript Studwell, James Thomas, Jared Thumb, Chuck Brewster, Casey Jax, John Bonhart y Brandon Becker QC Cup : Eric Eznite (c) (con Garotte) venció a Shain Boucher

: Eric Eznite (c) (con Garotte) venció a Shain Boucher Campeonato Iowa SCWPro : Corn Boi venció a Shane Hollister (c), Krotch y Johnny Wisdom

: Corn Boi venció a Shane Hollister (c), Krotch y Johnny Wisdom Campeonato de Parejas SCWPro : Mason Beck y Marek Brave vencieron a Partners in Rhyme (MFG y Niko Kline)

: Mason Beck y Marek Brave vencieron a Partners in Rhyme (MFG y Niko Kline) Lucha de contención al Campeonato de Peso Completo SCWPro : Dante Leon venció a Jah-C

: Dante Leon venció a Jah-C Blue Grass Street Fight: inFAMy (Deonn Rusman, Robin Steele y Joeasa) vencieron a Connor Braxton y The Shadow Hunters (Augustus Draven y Jay Marston)

Say what you want about @TheDevilDogDM but it take strength to catch @DJClickNPlay and slam him to the mat. @SCWPro #EPIC pic.twitter.com/AbPR9gxBhm — Cassonova Kamerer (@thenovaofcass) April 9, 2023

First pre-match selfie in months. LETS MAKE MAGIC ✨🥹 @SCWPro pic.twitter.com/73bJTQ6QTJ — Kaia McKenna (@KaiaMcK) April 8, 2023

A new BGCC attendance record! You all were FANTASTIC! From the bottom of our hearts… THANK YOU! ♥#EPIC pic.twitter.com/CsHtnau7eG — SCWPro (@SCWPro) April 9, 2023

Infamy stands tall!!@DeonnRusman @ForeverJoeasa @TheRobinSteele ended @SCWPro EPIC with a bang as they defeated Connor Braxton and the Shadow Hunters in a wild six man street fight From start to finish EPIC is a contender for best show of the year! pic.twitter.com/qJCIv3kFzB — Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) April 9, 2023

Thoroughly enjoyed the @SCWPro show tonight. It was great to see @DeonnRusman and crew perform. Enjoyed the whole program from the beginning with @DJClickNPlay and @TheDevilDogDM getting the party started until the end. Great show all around. pic.twitter.com/GuWFNuWuYm — Brian (@BHodgini) April 9, 2023

.@KaiaMcK used magic (and a headlock) to stave off ring rust in her in-ring return at @SCWPro #EPIC pic.twitter.com/mV6CHDbbDG — Cassonova Kamerer (@thenovaofcass) April 9, 2023

Someone check on @fakebraxton…he may be dead @SCWPro pic.twitter.com/8sXP7gANiz — Card Subject to Change Podcast (@CSTCPodcast) April 9, 2023

#AndStill @SCWPro QC Cup Champion @ericeznite. "His chosen champion" with his juggernaut @Garrote_1 by his side successfully defended the Cup against @shainboucher who won a battle royal to earn the title shot at EPIC pic.twitter.com/tS5y8RGuGj — Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) April 9, 2023

#HumanHighlightReel@malik_champion1 showed out during the battle royal to determine the #1 contender for the @SCWPro QC Cup at EPIC pic.twitter.com/wETWCmunnG — Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) April 9, 2023

Safe to say @SCWPro EPIC was a rough night for one @fakebraxton as he fell victim to Infamy @DeonnRusman @ForeverJoeasa & @TheRobinSteele pic.twitter.com/u6Lb5ysEBn — Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) April 9, 2023

#AndNew @SCWPro Iowa Champion @DaCornBoii The power of corn propelled Corn Boi to his first singles title in SCWPro as he defeated former Champion @The_Shug @MKrotchMayday & @Johnnywisdom8 in an exciting Fatal Four Way at EPIC. pic.twitter.com/IckZJuSA5s — Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) April 9, 2023

#AndNew @SCWPro Tag Team Champions @masonbeck and @MBrave13 Brave was revealed to be Beck's mystery partner and the two ended the reign of "Partners in Rhyme" @niko_kline & @MFGurman at EPIC pic.twitter.com/xDlR37u9IK — Clint Dye – @TagTeamPhotographyDYE on Facebook (@cdye56) April 9, 2023

Es interesante apuntar además los próximos dos eventos de SCWPro:

Hawkamania XXXI: Schools Out for the Summer

22 de abril

Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon

Iowa City, Iowa

22 de abril Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon Iowa City, Iowa Mayhem at West 2

Evento de caridad

12 de mayo

Davenport West High School

Davenport, Iowa

También puedes echar un vistazo a lo sucedido esta pasada noche en WWE Raw en espera del nuevo programa de NXT así como Dynamite y demás programas de las empresas más notorias en esta nueva que está comenzando: