Ricky Smokes, seleccionado por WWE ID: «Mi momento más grande»

Hasta ahora, los luchadores anunciados para WWE ID son:

Aaron Rourke – Beyond Wrestling

Bryce Donovan – Wrestling Open

«Cold Brew» Cappuccino Jones – This is Wrestling

Ice Williams – Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW)

«Cartwheel» Jack Summit – Game Changer Wrestling (GCW)

Jackson Drake – Firestar Pro Wrestling (FSPW)

Marcus Mathers – Game Changer Wrestling (GCW)

«Real-Life Action Figure» GAL – Wrestling Open

Ricky Smokes – Chaotic Wrestling

Sam Hardaway Holloway ​​​​​​- International Wrestling Cartel (IWC)

Sean Legacy – Pro Wrestling Revolution/NOAH

Zayda Steel ​​- Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW)

«The Petite Powerhouse» Zara Zakher – Millenium Pro Wrestling (MPW)

Jordan Oasis – Future Stars Of Wrestling (FSW)

«Intangible» Zoë Sager – Lions Gate Dojo

Brad Taylor – Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling (PAPW)

«The Problem» Aaron Roberts – Memphis Wrestling

«Smiley» Kylie Rae – Freelance Wrestling

Freedom Ramsey – City Championship Wrestling (CCW)

► Ricky Smokes habla sobre WWE ID

Todos van a tener tiempo de demostrar sus capacidades y expresarse sobre esta gran oportunidad, a través de ella, cuando el programa de comienzo. De momento, quien se ha pronunciado recientemente al respecto ha sido Ricky Smokes en PWPonderings:

«Es el momento más importante de mi carrera hasta la fecha. Fue abrumador estar rodeado de una multitud de personas que me abuchean cada vez que me presento allí, reconociendo cuánto significa ese momento para mí, aplaudiéndome y coreando que lo merezco. Fue muy emotivo. Sabía que me querían. El hecho de que pudieran ver mis emociones reales sin tener que poner una barrera significó mucho para mí. Fue especial que sucediera allí específicamente, no podía ser en otro lugar. Que Chase estuviera allí también hizo que fuera irrepetible. También tenía a mi familia allí. Fue un momento crudo y real cuando vi a Chase allí. Significó mucho que él fuera quien me lo presentara, desde que entré a la New England Pro Wrestling Academy. Fue un momento muy auténtico y significativo».