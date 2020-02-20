Luego de que Charlotte Flair invadiera NXT, para confirmar que enfrentará a Rhea Ripley por el Campeonato NXT en WrestleMania 36, las mujeres protagonizaron un intercambio de tuits bastante interesante.

La guerra de Twitter entre Ripley y Flair no pasó indiferente entre los fans, así que se las queremos compartir a ustedes aquí en SÚPER LUCHAS.

► Rhea Ripley y Charlotte Flair

Todo empezó con el siguiente tuit de Ripley, que tiene más de 8 mil «Me gusta»:

I didn’t scratch, claw, and fall down as many times as you did to gain respect?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!

I’ve made my name from absolutely nothing.

I didn’t get my WWE contract handed to me on a golden platter because of my last name! https://t.co/l2MUPIQxoY — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 18, 2020

«¿Que yo no rasgué, arañé y caí tantas veces como tú para ganar respeto? ¡¿ME ESTÁS TOMANDO EL PELO?! He hecho mi nombre de la nada. ¡No me entregaron mi contrato de WWE en una bandeja de oro por mi apellido!«

Ante el contundente jab, Charlotte trató de reaccionar con un cruzado poco efectivo ante los ojos de los aficionados:

Sweetie, that’s your problem. You’re delusional enough to believe that you’ve “made your name”. https://t.co/IUMbQ8j7Yq — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 18, 2020

«Cariño, ese es tu problema. Eres lo suficientemente delirante como para creer que tú has hecho tu nombre’«.

So… What you’re saying is that a no named so and so went toe to toe with yourself and Sasha Banks, pinned the self proclaimed “Queen” of WWE for a victory, and then went on to win the women’s Survivor Series match.

Says a lot about you then… pic.twitter.com/EZjA5AtyrC — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 18, 2020

«Entonces… lo que estás diciendo es que una sin nombre se enfrentó cara a cara contigo y Sasha Banks, y cubrió a la autoproclamada ‘reina’ de WWE para obtener una victoria, y luego ganó el Survivor Series femenil. Eso dice mucho de ti, entonces…«

“Stood toe to toe” looks an awful lot like rolling up a crucifix from behind while the grownups were wrestling. But yeah, sure. Congrats on that… — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 18, 2020

«Ese ‘hacer frente’ me suena más bien a hacer un toque de espaldas a traición mientras los adultos luchaban. Pero, sí, claro. Felicidades por eso«…

I’ve nearly lost my job because a handful of people didn’t believe in me.

I’ve been pulled out of class each and every day for months to be yelled at and told that I’m not doing well enough.

I’ve sat in offices just to be told that I’m failing and “bringing others down with me”. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 18, 2020

«Casi pierdo mi trabajo porque un puñado de personas no creían en mí. Me sacaban de las clases todos los días, durante meses, solamente para que me gritaran y me dijeran que no me estaba yendo lo suficientemente bien. Me he sentado en las oficinas solo para que me dijeran que estaba fallando y arrastro a otros conmigo».

I’ve nearly quit on multiple occasions… But then I remind myself, that I am not a quitter!…

I have worked 7 and a half years to be where I am now and I refuse to stand down to anyone. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 18, 2020

«Casi renuncio en múltiples ocasiones… pero luego me recordaba, ¡que no soy una cobarde que lo deja todo tirado! He trabajado 7 años y medio para estar en donde estoy ahora, y me niego a que me menosprecien«.

Being humble isn’t the problem, I am humble, but I also know how dam good I am and what respect I and @WWENXT deserve!

Come #WrestleMania36 I have no problem reminding you of where you came from. 👹 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 18, 2020

«Ser humilde no es el problema, porque soy humilde, ¡pero también sé lo buena que soy y el respeto que NXT y yo se merecen! Ven a WrestleMania 36, no tendré ningún problema para recordarte de dónde vienes«.