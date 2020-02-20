Rhea Ripley y Charlotte Flair calientan su lucha con guerra en Twitter

Divas y lucha libre femenilNXTWWEpor William Beltrán
Rhea Ripley

Luego de que Charlotte Flair invadiera NXT, para confirmar que enfrentará a Rhea Ripley por el Campeonato NXT en WrestleMania 36, las mujeres protagonizaron un intercambio de tuits bastante interesante.

La guerra de Twitter entre Ripley y Flair no pasó indiferente entre los fans, así que se las queremos compartir a ustedes aquí en SÚPER LUCHAS.

► Rhea Ripley y Charlotte Flair

Todo empezó con el siguiente tuit de Ripley, que tiene más de 8 mil «Me gusta»:

«¿Que yo no rasgué, arañé y caí tantas veces como tú para ganar respeto? ¡¿ME ESTÁS TOMANDO EL PELO?! He hecho mi nombre de la nada. ¡No me entregaron mi contrato de WWE en una bandeja de oro por mi apellido!«

WrestleMania 36 Rhea Ripley y Charlotte Flair
Rhea Ripley y Charlotte Flair

Ante el contundente jab, Charlotte trató de reaccionar con un cruzado poco efectivo ante los ojos de los aficionados:

«Cariño, ese es tu problema. Eres lo suficientemente delirante como para creer que tú has hecho tu nombre’«.

«Entonces… lo que estás diciendo es que una sin nombre se enfrentó cara a cara contigo y Sasha Banks, y cubrió a la autoproclamada ‘reina’ de WWE para obtener una victoria, y luego ganó el Survivor Series femenil. Eso dice mucho de ti, entonces…«

«Ese ‘hacer frente’ me suena más bien a hacer un toque de espaldas a traición mientras los adultos luchaban. Pero, sí, claro. Felicidades por eso«…

«Casi pierdo mi trabajo porque un puñado de personas no creían en mí. Me sacaban de las clases todos los días, durante meses, solamente para que me gritaran y me dijeran que no me estaba yendo lo suficientemente bien. Me he sentado en las oficinas solo para que me dijeran que estaba fallando y arrastro a otros conmigo».

«Casi renuncio en múltiples ocasiones… pero luego me recordaba, ¡que no soy una cobarde que lo deja todo tirado! He trabajado 7 años y medio para estar en donde estoy ahora, y me niego a que me menosprecien«.

«Ser humilde no es el problema, porque soy humilde, ¡pero también sé lo buena que soy y el respeto que NXT y yo se merecen! Ven a WrestleMania 36, no tendré ningún problema para recordarte de dónde vienes«.

