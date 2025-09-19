Revelado el combate que iniciará AEW All Out 2025

Observando la promoción que AEW está llevando a cabo para All Out 2025, Adam Copeland supone el principal protagonista, por popularidad y por haber nacido en Canadá, país donde se celebra la cita. De hecho, ocupa en solitario su afiche oficial.

Podría especularse pues con que el choque de duplas donde Copeland y Christian Cage (otro canadiense) irán contra FTR tal vez cierre All Out 2025, considerando además que la última parte del PPV competirá contra el inicio de WWE Wrestlepalooza. Sin embargo, Tony Khan tumbó ayer este runrún.

Durante la conferencia de prensa previa a All Out 2025, Khan desveló que dicho Copeland y Cage vs. FTR abrirá la función. En consecuencia, cabe esperar que por tradición, la lucha por el Campeonato Mundial AEW, entre «Hangman» Page y Kyle Fletcher, sea la estelar.

Mañana, desde la Scotiabank Arena de Toronto (Ontario, Canadá), tendrá lugar AEW All Out 2025, cuyo menú completo es el siguiente.

