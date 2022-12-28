Resultados y fotos del WWE Live en Atlanta, Georgia (27/12)

Si bien NXT ya ha finalizado con sus house shows en 2022, WWE todavía no lo ha hecho. El 28 de diciembre realizará cuatro y uno más el 30 de diciembre. Pero antes de descubrir lo que sucederá en ellos nos detenemos a ver lo ocurrido anoche en el más reciente, llevado a cabo en la State Farm Arena en Atlanta, Georgia. Ello mientras se emitía en televisión un nuevo programa de la marca amarilla del que a continuación podéis conocer todos los detalles. Y más abajo vamos con este nuevo Holiday Tour Supershow.

► WWE Live en Atlanta, Georgia (27/12)

Estos fueron los resultados de todas las luchas que formaron el cartel:

  • Campeonato Femenil Raw: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch termina en no contest debido a una interferencia de Bayley. La ex Campeona SmackDown fue atacada por «Big Time Becks» y expulsada del encordado.
  • Bobby Lashley venció a Omos.
  • Los Campeones de Parejas NXT The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) y Madcap Moss vencieron a Imperium (Gunther, actual Campeón Intercontinental, Ludwig Kaiser y Giovanni Vinci).
  • Karrion Kross (con Scarlett) venció a Drew Gulak.
  • Braun Strowman y Ricochet vencieron a The Usos (c) vía descalificación en una lucha por el Campeonato Indiscutible de Parejas debido a una interferencia de Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens apareció para que los seis se enfrentaran en un combate de tercias.
  • Braun Strowman, Ricochet y Kevin Owens vencieron a The Usos y Sami Zayn.
  • Legado del Fantasma (Joaquín Wilde y Cruz del Toro) vencieron a The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus y Ridge Holland).
  • Bray Wyatt venció a Jinder Mahal.
  • Austin Theory (c) venció a Seth «Freakin» Rollins en un Steel Cage Match para retener el Campeonato de Estados Unidos.

También tenemos algunas imágenes:

