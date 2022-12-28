Si bien NXT ya ha finalizado con sus house shows en 2022, WWE todavía no lo ha hecho. El 28 de diciembre realizará cuatro y uno más el 30 de diciembre. Pero antes de descubrir lo que sucederá en ellos nos detenemos a ver lo ocurrido anoche en el más reciente, llevado a cabo en la State Farm Arena en Atlanta, Georgia. Ello mientras se emitía en televisión un nuevo programa de la marca amarilla del que a continuación podéis conocer todos los detalles. Y más abajo vamos con este nuevo Holiday Tour Supershow.
► WWE Live en Atlanta, Georgia (27/12)
Estos fueron los resultados de todas las luchas que formaron el cartel:
- Campeonato Femenil Raw: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch termina en no contest debido a una interferencia de Bayley. La ex Campeona SmackDown fue atacada por «Big Time Becks» y expulsada del encordado.
- Bobby Lashley venció a Omos.
- Los Campeones de Parejas NXT The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) y Madcap Moss vencieron a Imperium (Gunther, actual Campeón Intercontinental, Ludwig Kaiser y Giovanni Vinci).
- Karrion Kross (con Scarlett) venció a Drew Gulak.
- Braun Strowman y Ricochet vencieron a The Usos (c) vía descalificación en una lucha por el Campeonato Indiscutible de Parejas debido a una interferencia de Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens apareció para que los seis se enfrentaran en un combate de tercias.
- Braun Strowman, Ricochet y Kevin Owens vencieron a The Usos y Sami Zayn.
- Legado del Fantasma (Joaquín Wilde y Cruz del Toro) vencieron a The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus y Ridge Holland).
- Bray Wyatt venció a Jinder Mahal.
- Austin Theory (c) venció a Seth «Freakin» Rollins en un Steel Cage Match para retener el Campeonato de Estados Unidos.
También tenemos algunas imágenes:
some pictures of becky lynch from tonight house show at #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/IsNsEWw7Ai
The sign says it all @itsBayleyWWE… #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/4aQCvjkX7a
LET'S GOOO!!! I'm so happy to see Becky back 🔥🔥🔥 #WWEAtlantapic.twitter.com/o1LIFhKece
becky lynch did that sequence again.🔥 #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/X8R7YpqlVi
Seth enjoying the crowd singing his song at #WWEAtlanta #SethRollins #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins
Sending the fans home happy #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/8BPzZ7sVpO
here is the video of bayley attacking becky lynch and bianca belair tonight at #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/KfWDjWZr9c
And welcome to Atlanta, @Windham6 #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/jYjlOpx04M
Bianca VS Becky to start us off at #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/cdwaQJh2cP
#WWEAtlanta what a way to finish a fun night of wrestling. pic.twitter.com/xHDeEpjDs2
Bray Wyatt wins with Sister Abigail. Crowd loves Wyatt. Don’t let anybody tell you different #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/YScYtlbsZE
Met more ppl after the show #WWEatlanta pic.twitter.com/8LyzcY8yy1
Here at @StateFarmArena for @WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour.#WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/duCFVMS8TU
@FightOwensFight showed @SamiZayn our sign tonight! #WWEAtlanta #WWE @WWE #WWELive pic.twitter.com/rjzPw6jntl
becky lynch dis_arm her Bayley. #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/SqXAdWpuTQ
#WWEAtlanta The Imperium have arrived!! pic.twitter.com/jD7AvgCtAg
Let’s go #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/0AWhZPiSMr
Bobby Lashley is in the building LFG #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/fp164foJoZ
#WWEAtlanta IM HERE AND ITS ABOUT TO LIVE YALL!!! I’m ready!!! pic.twitter.com/YLcsfabXfL
