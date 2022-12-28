Si bien NXT ya ha finalizado con sus house shows en 2022, WWE todavía no lo ha hecho. El 28 de diciembre realizará cuatro y uno más el 30 de diciembre. Pero antes de descubrir lo que sucederá en ellos nos detenemos a ver lo ocurrido anoche en el más reciente, llevado a cabo en la State Farm Arena en Atlanta, Georgia. Ello mientras se emitía en televisión un nuevo programa de la marca amarilla del que a continuación podéis conocer todos los detalles. Y más abajo vamos con este nuevo Holiday Tour Supershow.

► WWE Live en Atlanta, Georgia (27/12)

Estos fueron los resultados de todas las luchas que formaron el cartel:

Campeonato Femenil Raw: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch termina en no contest debido a una interferencia de Bayley . La ex Campeona SmackDown fue atacada por «Big Time Becks» y expulsada del encordado.

. La ex Campeona SmackDown fue atacada por «Big Time Becks» y expulsada del encordado. Bobby Lashley venció a Omos.

Los Campeones de Parejas NXT The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) y Madcap Moss vencieron a Imperium (Gunther, actual Campeón Intercontinental, Ludwig Kaiser y Giovanni Vinci).

Karrion Kross (con Scarlett) venció a Drew Gulak.

Braun Strowman y Ricochet vencieron a The Usos (c) vía descalificación en una lucha por el Campeonato Indiscutible de Parejas debido a una interferencia de Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens apareció para que los seis se enfrentaran en un combate de tercias.

Braun Strowman, Ricochet y Kevin Owens vencieron a The Usos y Sami Zayn .

. Legado del Fantasma (Joaquín Wilde y Cruz del Toro) vencieron a The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus y Ridge Holland).

Bray Wyatt venció a Jinder Mahal .

. Austin Theory (c) venció a Seth «Freakin» Rollins en un Steel Cage Match para retener el Campeonato de Estados Unidos.

También tenemos algunas imágenes:

some pictures of becky lynch from tonight house show at #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/IsNsEWw7Ai — Angelina (@_lynchslaugh) December 28, 2022

LET'S GOOO!!! I'm so happy to see Becky back 🔥🔥🔥 #WWEAtlantapic.twitter.com/o1LIFhKece — Angelo | The Man is back 🔥🌟| #SempreMilan 🔴⚫️🏆 (@DeadlyAngelo97) December 28, 2022

Sending the fans home happy #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/8BPzZ7sVpO — Great Friend of the Show Joel Mcintyre (@GiftedMoney) December 28, 2022

here is the video of bayley attacking becky lynch and bianca belair tonight at #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/KfWDjWZr9c — Angelina (@_lynchslaugh) December 28, 2022

Bianca VS Becky to start us off at #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/cdwaQJh2cP — 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@wrestlecarter) December 28, 2022

#WWEAtlanta what a way to finish a fun night of wrestling. pic.twitter.com/xHDeEpjDs2 — Kyle (@Iron_Mill53) December 28, 2022

Bray Wyatt wins with Sister Abigail. Crowd loves Wyatt. Don’t let anybody tell you different #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/YScYtlbsZE — Great Friend of the Show Joel Mcintyre (@GiftedMoney) December 28, 2022

Bobby Lashley is in the building LFG #WWEAtlanta pic.twitter.com/fp164foJoZ — Cooper (@CooperTheFan) December 28, 2022