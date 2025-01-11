Resultados WWE NXT Live Dade City (10.01.25) | Lola Vice va a por Giulia

por
WWE NXT Live Dade City (10.01.25)

NXT celebró su primer evento no televisado de 2025 en la arena Dade City Armory en la ciudad de Dade City en el estado de Florida en Estados Unidos el 10 de enero. No te pierdas nada de lo ocurrido en los combates con los resultados y las imágenes que te ofrecemos a continuación de la acción que vivieron en el territorio de desarollo de la WWE camino a nuevos programas así como al PLE Vengeace Day.

► WWE NXT Live Dade City (10.01.25)

  • El Anunciante de Ring para la noche es Blake Howard.
  • Riley Osborne derrota a Anthony Luke.
  • Adrianna Rizzo derrota a Izzi Dame.
  • No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights y Myles Borne) (con Wren Sinclair) derrotan a Cutler James y un compañero.
  • Sol Ruca derrota a Wren Sinclair.
  • The Family (Tony D’Angelo y Channing Lorenzo( derrotan a Brooks Jensen y Niko Vance.
  • Lola Vice ganó una batalla real. Después de la lucha, Giulia apareció para encararse con ella.
  • Hank Walker y Tank Ledger contra Wes Lee y un compañero.
  • Campeonato Femenino de Norteamérica: Fallon Henley derrota a Gigi Dolin.
  • Campeonato en Parejas: Nathan Frazer y Axiom (c) derrotan a OTM: Lucien Price y Bronco Nima (con Jaida Parker).

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos