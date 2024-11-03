Resultados WWE NXT Live (2-11-24): ¡Quitan la máscara a Axiom!

Habiendo quedado atrás Halloween Havoc, y mientras el elenco principal de WWE estaba en Arabia Saudí para Crown Jewel, NXT celebraba un evento no televisado en la arena Englewood Neighborhood Center en la ciudad de Orlando en el estado de Florida en Estados Unidos. No te pierdas nada de lo ocurrido en los combates con los resultados y las imágenes que te ofrecemos a continuación.

► Resultados WWE NXT Live (2-11-24)

Hank y Tank (Hank Walker y Tank Ledger) derrotan a Out The Mud (Bronco Nima y Lucien Price) (con Jaida Parker )

) Tatum Paxley derrota a Derrian Gobourne

derrota a Derrian Gobourne Andre Chase derrota a Jasper Troy

Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey y Wolfgang) derrotan a Cutler Jame , Shiloh Hill y Troy Yearwood

No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey y Wren Sinclair) (con Myles Borne y Tavion Heights) derrotaron a Robert Stone y Stevie Turner

Campeonato de Norteamérica : Tony D’Angelo (con Adriana Rizzo y Channing Lorenzo ) (c) derrota a Brooks Jensen (con Shawn Spears)

: (con Adriana Rizzo y Channing Lorenzo ) (c) derrota a Brooks Jensen (con Shawn Spears) Josh Briggs derrota a Ashante Adonis

Campeonato en Parejas : Axiom y Nathan Frazer (c) derrotan a No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne y Tavion Heights)

: Axiom y Nathan Frazer (c) derrotan a No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne y Tavion Heights) Nikkita Lyons derrota a Sol Ruca por descalificación

derrota a Sol Ruca por descalificación Giulia y Stephanie Vaquer derrotan a Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley y Jazmyn Nyx)

Ethan Page, Ridge Holland y Wes Lee derrotaron a Dante Chen, Je’Von Evans y Trick Williams

Beautiful dropkick from the Beautiful Madness, called by the cutest boy ever 🥰 He had so much fun!#wwenxt #nxtorlando @WWE pic.twitter.com/6K0dsSlGcP — That Wrestling Dude (@WrestlingDude83) November 3, 2024

Tony D’Angelo showing us why he’s the North American Champ. #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/YMrRPBlQJM — DavidWrestling (@DavidMWrestling) November 3, 2024