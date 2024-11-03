Resultados WWE NXT Live (2-11-24): ¡Quitan la máscara a Axiom!

Habiendo quedado atrás Halloween Havoc, y mientras el elenco principal de WWE estaba en Arabia Saudí para Crown Jewel, NXT celebraba un evento no televisado en la arena Englewood Neighborhood Center en la ciudad de Orlando en el estado de Florida en Estados Unidos. No te pierdas nada de lo ocurrido en los combates con los resultados y las imágenes que te ofrecemos a continuación.
► Resultados WWE NXT Live (2-11-24)
- Hank y Tank (Hank Walker y Tank Ledger) derrotan a Out The Mud (Bronco Nima y Lucien Price) (con Jaida Parker)
- Tatum Paxley derrota a Derrian Gobourne
- Andre Chase derrota a Jasper Troy
- Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey y Wolfgang) derrotan a Cutler Jame , Shiloh Hill y Troy Yearwood
- No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey y Wren Sinclair) (con Myles Borne y Tavion Heights) derrotaron a Robert Stone y Stevie Turner
- Campeonato de Norteamérica: Tony D’Angelo (con Adriana Rizzo y Channing Lorenzo ) (c) derrota a Brooks Jensen (con Shawn Spears)
- Josh Briggs derrota a Ashante Adonis
- Campeonato en Parejas: Axiom y Nathan Frazer (c) derrotan a No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne y Tavion Heights)
- Nikkita Lyons derrota a Sol Ruca por descalificación
- Giulia y Stephanie Vaquer derrotan a Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley y Jazmyn Nyx)
- Ethan Page, Ridge Holland y Wes Lee derrotaron a Dante Chen, Je’Von Evans y Trick Williams
Yo Ashante!! That girl is poisooon!! 🤣😂#wwenxt @wwe #nxtorlando pic.twitter.com/3VJrc1bMeY
— That Wrestling Dude (@WrestlingDude83) November 3, 2024
Beautiful dropkick from the Beautiful Madness, called by the cutest boy ever 🥰 He had so much fun!#wwenxt #nxtorlando @WWE pic.twitter.com/6K0dsSlGcP
— That Wrestling Dude (@WrestlingDude83) November 3, 2024
Well done @karmen_wwe. She cost Ashante the match by distracting him. #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/gKNwvT7V5h
— DavidWrestling (@DavidMWrestling) November 3, 2024
Holy crap, they just unmasked Axiom. #NXTOrlando. pic.twitter.com/swnLWi8g5j
— DavidWrestling (@DavidMWrestling) November 3, 2024
You show up and this happens @StevieTurnerWWE #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/aqxHC1HVAT
— Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) November 3, 2024
Tony D’Angelo showing us why he’s the North American Champ. #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/YMrRPBlQJM
— DavidWrestling (@DavidMWrestling) November 3, 2024