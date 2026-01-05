Resultados WWE Live Holiday Tour (4/1/26)

por
WWE ID: la hora de la independencia

Comenzando el 2026WWE viaja a la ciudad de Bridgeport en el estado de Connecticut para ofrecer un evento no televisado desde el Total Mortgage Arena. A continuación, conocemos todos los detalles.

► Resultados WWE Live Holiday Tour

  • Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Carmelo Hayes venció a The Miz.
  • Gunther venció a Sami Zayn.
  • AJ Styles y Dragon Lee vencieron a The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods).
  • The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis y Erick Rowan) (con Nikki Cross) derrotaron a MFT (JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga y Talla Tonga) (con Solo Sikoa).
  • IYO SKY derrotó a Raquel Rodríguez.
  • Campeonato Femenil WWE: Jade Cargill (c) venció a Bayley.
  • The Vision (Bron Breakker y Bronson Reed) vencieron a The War Raiders (Erik e Ivar).
  • Campeonato WWECody Rhodes venció a Drew McIntyre en una lucha en jaula de acero.

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos