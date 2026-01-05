Resultados WWE Live Holiday Tour (4/1/26)

Comenzando el 2026, WWE viaja a la ciudad de Bridgeport en el estado de Connecticut para ofrecer un evento no televisado desde el Total Mortgage Arena. A continuación, conocemos todos los detalles.
► Resultados WWE Live Holiday Tour
- Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Carmelo Hayes venció a The Miz.
- Gunther venció a Sami Zayn.
- AJ Styles y Dragon Lee vencieron a The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods).
- The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis y Erick Rowan) (con Nikki Cross) derrotaron a MFT (JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga y Talla Tonga) (con Solo Sikoa).
- IYO SKY derrotó a Raquel Rodríguez.
- Campeonato Femenil WWE: Jade Cargill (c) venció a Bayley.
- The Vision (Bron Breakker y Bronson Reed) vencieron a The War Raiders (Erik e Ivar).
- Campeonato WWE: Cody Rhodes venció a Drew McIntyre en una lucha en jaula de acero.
