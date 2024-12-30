Resultados WWE Live Holiday Tour (Chicago, 29.12.2024)

por
WWE Live Holiday Tour (Chicago, 29.12.2024)

WWE viajó hasta la ciudad de Chicago en el estado de Illinois para celebrar uno de sus últimos eventos no televisados de 2024. A continuación, repasamos los resultados de cada uno de los combates que se llevaron a cabo así como también vemos unas cuantas imágenes de los mismos.

► WWE Live Holiday Tour (Chicago, 29.12.2024)

  • Seth Rollins derrotó a Chad Gable.
  • WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) (con Raquel Rodriguez) derrotó a IYO SKY.
  • The Wyatt Six (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis y Nikki Cross) vencieron a The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar y Scarlett).
  • LA Knight venció a a Santos Escobar.
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) derrotó a Sami Zayn.
  • Kofi Kingston (con Xavier Woods) venció a a Otis.
  • Rey Mysterio derrotó a Dominik Mysterio.
  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) derrotó a CM Punk.

 

No te pierdas además lo ocurrido esta semana en WWE TV:

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos