Resultados WWE Live Holiday Tour (Chicago, 29.12.2024)

WWE viajó hasta la ciudad de Chicago en el estado de Illinois para celebrar uno de sus últimos eventos no televisados de 2024. A continuación, repasamos los resultados de cada uno de los combates que se llevaron a cabo así como también vemos unas cuantas imágenes de los mismos.

► WWE Live Holiday Tour (Chicago, 29.12.2024)

Seth Rollins derrotó a Chad Gable.

WWE Women’s World Championship : Liv Morgan (c) (con Raquel Rodriguez) derrotó a IYO SKY.

The Wyatt Six (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis y Nikki Cross) vencieron a The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar y Scarlett).

LA Knight venció a a Santos Escobar.

WWE Intercontinental Championship : Bron Breakker (c) derrotó a Sami Zayn.

Kofi Kingston (con Xavier Woods) venció a a Otis.

Rey Mysterio derrotó a Dominik Mysterio.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) derrotó a CM Punk.

AND I GOT TO MEET MY GREATEST OF ALL TIME! My night is complete goodnight #WWEChicago pic.twitter.com/0H8owanu0N — HOUSES (@_ClobberinTime) December 30, 2024

DOM SCREWED PUNK TO HELP GUNTHER GET THE WIN 🚨 And then Santos, Kofi and Xavier came out to beat down Punk. Soon after, Rey, Otis and LA Knight came down to come to Punks aid, and the good guys stood tall to close the show!!#WWEChicago pic.twitter.com/l1fS4MNPeG — Murph (@murphc123) December 30, 2024

You kids don’t know about Earthquake 🤣 CM Punk is having the time of his life #WWEChicago #WWEHolidayTour pic.twitter.com/BQZ2S2n7xC — That’s Freakin’ Wrestling Podcast (@ThatsFNW) December 30, 2024

Nikki Cross and CM Punk joking around while meeting fans 😂 #WWEChicago Original video credit to: https://t.co/gp4HX5V2HG pic.twitter.com/ipQYj80ueR — 로사리오 ):)🍂 (@livedayandnight) December 30, 2024

He is so beloved by the people ❤️ Even with his hatred feud with Punk, Chicago cheers for him, like he is its own, treating him greatly as he deserves 🙌🏻 This man is a legend, and we Love, respect & support him all the way Thank you #SethRollins for everything ❤️#WWEChicago pic.twitter.com/GJnTfdSbuf — Mohamed Hesham (@Mo_Hesham98) December 30, 2024

Rey Mysterio defeats Dirty Dom Mysterio, always special to see a legend face his very despised son in front of 12k+ @AllstateArena #WWECHICAGO #WWEHolidayTour pic.twitter.com/bNlJVxmnSp — Kevin ‘Heff’ Kellam (@Kevkellam) December 30, 2024

