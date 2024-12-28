Resultados WWE Live Holiday Tour (27.12.2024)

Durante el último episodio de SmackDown de 2024, el primero emitido en Netflix fuera de Estados Unidos, otras Superestrellas de WWE estaban realizando un house show en la PPG Paints Arena en la ciudad de Pittsburgh en el estado de Pensilvania. A continuación, repasamos los resultados de cada uno de los combates que se dieron en el evento así como también unas cuantas imágenes de los mismos.

► WWE Live Holiday Tour (27.12.2024)

CM Punk derrota a Ludwig Kaiser

Campeonato Intercontinental : Bron Breakker (c) derrota a Kofi Kingston y Otis en un combate de triple amenaza

LA Knight derrota a Santos Escobar

derrota a Santos Escobar Seth Rollins derrota a Dominik Mysterio

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy y Nikki Cross) derrotan a The Final Testament (Akam, Karrion Kross, Rezar y Scarlett)

Campeonato Mundial Femenino : Liv Morgan (con Raquel Rodríguez) (c) derrota a IYO SKY

Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo: Gunther (c) derrota a Damian Priest

CM PUNK FOUND HIS CLOTHES THIS TIME TO SAVE DAMIAN PRIEST 😂#WWEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/PGhvjRwgN0 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 28, 2024

WWE setting the Bruno Sammartino «main event mood» in Pittsburgh with the lighting solely on the ring. «This is awesome» chants going down. #WWEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/EWCuItmR3A — Dominic DeAngelo | One True Sport (@DominicDeAngelo) December 28, 2024