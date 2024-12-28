Resultados WWE Live Holiday Tour (27.12.2024)

WWE Live Holiday Tour (27.12.2024)

Durante el último episodio de SmackDown de 2024, el primero emitido en Netflix fuera de Estados Unidos, otras Superestrellas de WWE estaban realizando un house show en la PPG Paints Arena en la ciudad de Pittsburgh en el estado de Pensilvania. A continuación, repasamos los resultados de cada uno de los combates que se dieron en el evento así como también unas cuantas imágenes de los mismos.

► WWE Live Holiday Tour (27.12.2024)

  • CM Punk derrota a Ludwig Kaiser
  • Campeonato Intercontinental: Bron Breakker (c) derrota a Kofi Kingston y Otis en un combate de triple amenaza
  • LA Knight derrota a Santos Escobar
  • Seth Rollins derrota a Dominik Mysterio
  • The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy y Nikki Cross) derrotan a The Final Testament (Akam, Karrion Kross, Rezar y Scarlett)
  • Campeonato Mundial Femenino: Liv Morgan (con Raquel Rodríguez) (c) derrota a IYO SKY
  • Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo: Gunther (c) derrota a Damian Priest

