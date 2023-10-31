Resultados WWE Live en Nottingham, Inglaterra (30/10): ¡No lo verás en TV!

WWE estuvo este 29 de octubre de 2023 celebrando un house show en la Motorpoint Arena en Nottingham, Inglaterra, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

► WWE Live en Nottingham, Inglaterra (30/10)

  • The Brawling Brutes (Butch y Ridge Holland) vencieron a The Street Profits (Montez Ford y Angelo Dawkins)
  • The Brawling Brutes y Drew McIntyre vencieron a The Street Profits y Bobby Lashley
  • Shotzi venció a Bayley
  • Santos Escobar venció a Karrion Kross (con Scarlett)
  • CAMPEONATO FEMENIL WWE: IYO SKY venció a Charlotte Flair para retener el título que expondrá en Crown Jewel 2023 ante Bianca Belair
  • Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince y Kit Wilson) vencieron a la LWO (Joaquin Wilde y Cruz Del Toro)
  • The Grayson Waller Effect con LA Knight
  • LUCHA CALLEJERALA Knight venció a Solo Sikoa dentro de la rivalidad que lo llevará a luchar con Roman Reigns en el Premium Live Event de Arabia Saudí, donde su oponente enfrentará a John Cena

Estos eventos locales no son especialmente interesantes, empezando porque no tienen apenas relación con lo que ocurre en televisión, no obstante, por esa misma razón lo que sucede en ellos mayoritariamente no ocurre en los programas semanales del main roster, como sucede con los NXT Live.

De hecho, en muchas ocasiones sirven para preparar luchas e historias que van a ocurrir en pantalla. ¿Podríamos tomar así las luchas de Kross con Escobar o de Waller con Lashley? Aunque en su mayoría todas estas luchas corresponden a la narrativa actual o lo han hecho en tiempos recientes, como Knight versus Sikoa.

