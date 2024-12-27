Resultados WWE Live en Jacksonville, Florida (26/12/2024)

Camino a su debut en Netflix, WWE realiza un evento no televisado en la VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena en la ciudad de Jacksonville en el estado de Florida. A continuación, repasamos los resultados de todos los combates así como también unas cuántas imágenes.

Didn’t the IWC tell me that the crowd is turning on Cody Rhodes and that it time for him to turn heel?

That’s interesting the crowd seems to still love him

Who would have thought 🥱🥱 #WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/0PhXvbKI43

— NIGHTMARE (@Jwrasslintakes) December 27, 2024