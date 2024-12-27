Resultados WWE Live en Jacksonville, Florida (26/12/2024)

Camino a su debut en Netflix, WWE realiza un evento no televisado en la VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena en la ciudad de Jacksonville en el estado de Florida. A continuación, repasamos los resultados de todos los combates así como también unas cuántas imágenes.
► Resultados de WWE en Jacksonville
- Bayley derrota a Tiffany Stratton
- Campeonato en Parejas: #DIY (Johnny Gargano y Tommaso Ciampa) (c) derrotan a The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley y Chris Sabin), Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins y Montez Ford) y A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory y Grayson Waller)
- Andrade vence a Carmelo Hayes
- The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu y Solo Sikoa) derrotan a The Usos (Jey Uso y Jimmy Uso)
- Campeonato Femenino en Parejas: Bianca Belair y Naomi (c) derrotan a Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville y Zoey Stark)
- Campeonato Femenino WWE: Nia Jax (c) derrota a Michin
- Campeonato WWE: Cody Rhodes (c) derrota a Kevin Owens
Didn’t the IWC tell me that the crowd is turning on Cody Rhodes and that it time for him to turn heel?
That’s interesting the crowd seems to still love him
Who would have thought 🥱🥱 #WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/0PhXvbKI43
— NIGHTMARE (@Jwrasslintakes) December 27, 2024
I luv them your honor 🤍🥹#WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/f9ANPAay9N
— loulou 🇦🇺 (@usosxr) December 27, 2024
Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at #WWEJacksonville tonight! pic.twitter.com/UFcnvyi9g0
— malachi (@malthechamp) December 27, 2024
Tiffany Stratton tried to cash in but Nia knocked the briefcase out her hand 💀 #WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/eDKvbHcyvE
— malachi (@malthechamp) December 27, 2024
Cody Rhodes BARELY defeated Kevin Owens tonight in a Steel Cage Match at #WWEJacksonville 🤯
Both men escaped the cage at almost the exact same time, but Cody touched the floor a millisecond before Kevin.🤯
WHAT AN INSANE FINISH🔥🔥🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/pAXBsQtLLM
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) December 27, 2024
🚨🚨 CODY CONFIRMS HE WILL BE ON SMACKDOWN LATER TONIGHT AS WELL 🔥
THE QB1 IS BACK BABY 😮💨💥 #WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/NFq2LGnN80
— NIGHTMARE (@Jwrasslintakes) December 27, 2024
Nah that’s crazy as hell. 🤣 #WWEJacksonville
📷:@St_Stephan91 pic.twitter.com/lpH71bAlMB
— Exposing the IWC (@ExposingIWC) December 27, 2024
NiaJax retained her woman’s championship against Michin squashing her in #WWEJacksonville for the 3 count ! pic.twitter.com/cRAOmGmCQZ
— 𝓒𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓲𝓪𝓷 🔪🎃🫐👑 (@harlanwheelerr) December 27, 2024
So nobody was going to tag me on this like hello 😍😍#WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/kqNbb1GnSN
— JICAIRA (SHORTY) (@octubershorty) December 27, 2024