Resultados WWE Live en Jacksonville, Florida (26/12/2024)

por
Cody Rhodes

Camino a su debut en Netflix, WWE realiza un evento no televisado en la VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena en la ciudad de Jacksonville en el estado de Florida. A continuación, repasamos los resultados de todos los combates así como también unas cuántas imágenes.

► Resultados de WWE en Jacksonville

  • Bayley derrota a Tiffany Stratton
  • Campeonato en Parejas: #DIY (Johnny Gargano y Tommaso Ciampa) (c) derrotan a The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley y Chris Sabin), Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins y Montez Ford) y A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory y Grayson Waller)
  • Andrade vence a Carmelo Hayes
  • The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu y Solo Sikoa) derrotan a The Usos (Jey Uso y Jimmy Uso)
  • Campeonato Femenino en Parejas: Bianca Belair y Naomi (c) derrotan a Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville y Zoey Stark)
  • Campeonato Femenino WWE: Nia Jax (c) derrota a Michin
  • Campeonato WWE: Cody Rhodes (c) derrota a Kevin Owens

