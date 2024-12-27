Camino a su debut en Netflix, WWE realiza un evento no televisado en el legendario Madison Square Garden en la ciudad de Nueva York. A continuación, repasamos los resultados de todos los combates así como también unas cuántas imágenes.
► Resultados de WWE en el MSG
- LA Knight derrota a Santos Escobar
- Xavier Woods vence a Otis
- Campeonato Intercontinental: Bron Breakker (c) derrota a Sami Zayn en una lucha de dos de tres caídas
- Seth Rollins derrota a Dominik Mysterio
- CM Punk derrota a Ludwig Kaiser
- The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy y Nikki Cross) derrotan a The Final Testament (Akam, Karrion Kross, Rezar y Scarlett)
- Campeonato Mundial Femenino: Liv Morgan (con Raquel Rodríguez ) (c) derrota a IYO SKY
- Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo: Gunther (c) derrota a Damian Priest
Meanwhile at #WWEMSG 😂 pic.twitter.com/d6DHR1sniS
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2024
CM PUNK DOES JOHN CENA’S COMEBACK😭🐐#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/4E65wxpKEN
— ItsDaniel ⚖️ (@imitsdaniel) December 27, 2024
#WWEMSG welcomed back @CMPunk for some clobbering time! 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/oCOz3wQima
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2024
CM Punk complete promo to finish the show.#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/LBpUzJXZkr
— FG (@gascaf88) December 27, 2024
my glorious iyo sky #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/KM0QkC6AhZ
— stargirl 🕷️ (@shootings1argrl) December 27, 2024
Iyo Sky backflip moonsault!! #WWEMSG
🎥:vincentmichaels(IG) pic.twitter.com/Kh2Uudf3HK
— BayleyWrestling (@BayleysIdiots) December 27, 2024
🕊️ Cela faisait 4 ans ce 26 décembre que Brodie Lee nous a quittés
Seth Rollins lui a rendu hommage lors du #WWEMSG de jeudi soirpic.twitter.com/8jBhXKodQ4
— Bernard Colas (@BernardCls) December 27, 2024
Otis & new days @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/uIwYjiTRaV
— JICAIRA (SHORTY) (@octubershorty) December 27, 2024
one of my fav silly little moments of the night #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/6GXvxmg4XL
— peach (@peach4peeps) December 27, 2024
Liv Morgan hitting oblivion on Iyo Sky 🔥#wwe #wwemsg pic.twitter.com/PjuazQRhJC
— Ashley (@ashleypvris12) December 27, 2024