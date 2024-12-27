Resultados WWE Live en el Madison Square Garden de Nueva York (26/12/2024)

Camino a su debut en Netflix, WWE realiza un evento no televisado en el legendario Madison Square Garden en la ciudad de Nueva York. A continuación, repasamos los resultados de todos los combates así como también unas cuántas imágenes.

► Resultados de WWE en el MSG

  • LA Knight derrota a Santos Escobar
  • Xavier Woods vence a Otis
  • Campeonato Intercontinental: Bron Breakker (c) derrota a Sami Zayn en una lucha de dos de tres caídas
  • Seth Rollins derrota a Dominik Mysterio
  • CM Punk derrota a Ludwig Kaiser
  • The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy y Nikki Cross) derrotan a The Final Testament (Akam, Karrion Kross, Rezar y Scarlett)
  • Campeonato Mundial Femenino: Liv Morgan (con Raquel Rodríguez ) (c) derrota a IYO SKY
  • Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo: Gunther (c) derrota a Damian Priest

 

