WWE estuvo el 24 de marzo de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la arena BMO Harris Bank Center en Rockford, Illinois, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.
That’s a wrap from #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/i2zo1OWooL
— Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) March 25, 2024
► Resultados WWE Live (24/3)
- Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair y Naomi vencieron a a IYO SKY, Dakota Kai y Kairi Sane
- Sami Zayn derrotó a Shinsuke Nakamura
- Campeonato Intercontinental: Gunther (c) venció a a Jey Uso
- Awesome Truth (The Miz y R Truth) derrotó a The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio y JD McDonagh)
- The Miz, R-Truth y The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) vencieron a a The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio y JD McDonagh)
- Omos (con MVP) venció a Odyssey Jones
- Campeonato Mundial Femenino de WWE: Rhea Ripley (c) venció a a Shayna Baszler y Nia Jax
- Seth Rollins y Cody Rhodes derrotaron a Jimmy Uso y Solo Sikoa
Para ser correctos, el Stinkface de la Campeona Mundial a «The Irresistible Force» fue la noche anterior pero así ocurrió para que todos lo vean:
Payback’s a Peach… Your’e welcome Nia 😈 pic.twitter.com/ydf5ieyN04
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 24, 2024
En cambio, «Mami» intentó hacérselo también a Shayna Baszler en este segundo evento no televisado del fin de semana y la misma Nia Jax lo evitó:
Shayna is the entire IWC 🤣 #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/2F6mAZqmrg
— The “Mexican Nightmare” Juan. (@MexiNightmare) March 25, 2024
Y Rhea Ripley no solo causó sensación entonces (en realidad, ¿cuándo no lo hace?) sino también durante su entrada:
“I don’t fear no one pendejo” TELL EM BESTIEEE😝.
🎥|brocklesnarguy (IG) #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/CTQmBEpuy6
— 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐚♡︎ (@luv4rhea_fp) March 25, 2024
Y lo hizo también un joven fan cuando le preguntó a la campeona si estaba bien después de que «The Irresistible Force» la atacara:
The little kids voice tho at the end 😂, he told @RheaRipley_WWE “ are you ok mami?” #WWERockford 📹: brocklesnarguy (IG) pic.twitter.com/IoEFKElEpY
— Edith 💯 ( Met Rhea 4/2/23) 💯 (@edxth42) March 25, 2024
Pero pasemos a otros detalles del show, como la victoria de Cody Rhodes y Seth Rollins:
Cody & Seth win again! #WWERockford
Via: @jaimep523 pic.twitter.com/a1D0uZcMWG
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) March 25, 2024
O la promo que el «American Nightmare» y el Campeón Mundial de Peso Pesado realizaron al término de la velada:
Full Cody & Seth promo at #WWERockford
Via: @ShiningPolaris pic.twitter.com/wtU9pRSddH
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) March 25, 2024
Vemos también a las villanas Damage CTRL:
Damage CTRL footage from tonights house show at #WWERockFord
🎥 brocklesnarguy | IG pic.twitter.com/Hp7oKZeCkz
— BayleyWrestling (@BayleysIdiots) March 25, 2024
O a Sami Zayn:
THANK YOU @BrockLesnarGuy !!! 🔥❤️
📸 BrockLesnarGuy IG
That smile though! 🥹😭 AND a bonus flippy taunt! 🫠#WWERockford pic.twitter.com/nPY5yTBXfa
— 🌼 Bonnie 🌼 (@DylansMomma2016) March 25, 2024
¿Y si hablamos de Rhea cómo no vamos a hacerlo de Dominik Mysterio?
HIS RIZZ IS INSANE 🔥🔥🔥
🎥 brocklesnarguy |IG| #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/gbYAkkrHSE
— Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) March 25, 2024
Ambos con The Judgment Day:
F*ck around Ricochet & find out!
TJD handles business tmrw on RAW ⚖️
🎥 WWE | #WWERockford | #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XqEOt3hc3r
— Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) March 25, 2024
También estuvo luchando Bianca Belair:
bianca 🥹🫶🏼 #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/qkSM3sPUy7
— tay ☆ (@devilsskye) March 25, 2024
E IYO SKY:
Another perfectly executed dropkick from @Iyo_SkyWWE 🤩👌 #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/1ExwBVlxXy
— Jaime 🇵🇷 🇲🇽 (@jaimep523) March 25, 2024
After multiple failed shoulder tackle attempts to Solo, Seth gives up and tags in Cody 😂💀 #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/udi3rSM9Fz
— Jaime 🇵🇷 🇲🇽 (@jaimep523) March 25, 2024
THANK YOU @BrockLesnarGuy !!! 🔥💙
YEET!!!!
📸 BrockLesnarGuy IG #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/uHThhh6YKk
— 🌼 Bonnie 🌼 (@DylansMomma2016) March 25, 2024
Becky Balboa #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/4ptrdcryaT
— Jordan Williams (@JJWILL_) March 25, 2024
Jimmy being Jimmy #WWERockford ❤️🖤 cr brocklesnarguy on IG pic.twitter.com/9AG8thdCHT
— TheUso-Twinz.com | Fansite For The Usos (@theusotwinscom) March 25, 2024