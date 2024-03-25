Resultados WWE Live (24/3): ¡Shayna Baszler pide el Stinkface a Rhea Ripley!

por
WWE Live Sunday Stunner

WWE estuvo el 24 de marzo de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la arena BMO Harris Bank Center en Rockford, Illinois, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

► Resultados WWE Live (24/3)

  • Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair y Naomi vencieron a a IYO SKY, Dakota Kai y Kairi Sane
  • Sami Zayn derrotó a Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Campeonato Intercontinental: Gunther (c) venció a a Jey Uso
  • Awesome Truth (The Miz y R Truth) derrotó a The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio y JD McDonagh)
  • The Miz, R-Truth y The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) vencieron a a The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio y JD McDonagh)
  • Omos (con MVP) venció a Odyssey Jones
  • Campeonato Mundial Femenino de WWE: Rhea Ripley (c) venció a a Shayna Baszler y Nia Jax
  • Seth Rollins y Cody Rhodes derrotaron a Jimmy Uso y Solo Sikoa

Para ser correctos, el Stinkface de la Campeona Mundial a «The Irresistible Force» fue la noche anterior pero así ocurrió para que todos lo vean:

En cambio, «Mami» intentó hacérselo también a Shayna Baszler en este segundo evento no televisado del fin de semana y la misma Nia Jax lo evitó:

Y Rhea Ripley no solo causó sensación entonces (en realidad, ¿cuándo no lo hace?) sino también durante su entrada:

Y lo hizo también un joven fan cuando le preguntó a la campeona si estaba bien después de que «The Irresistible Force» la atacara:

Pero pasemos a otros detalles del show, como la victoria de Cody Rhodes y Seth Rollins:

O la promo que el «American Nightmare» y el Campeón Mundial de Peso Pesado realizaron al término de la velada:

Vemos también a las villanas Damage CTRL:

O a Sami Zayn:

¿Y si hablamos de Rhea cómo no vamos a hacerlo de Dominik Mysterio?

Ambos con The Judgment Day:

También estuvo luchando Bianca Belair:

E IYO SKY:

