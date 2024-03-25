WWE estuvo el 24 de marzo de 2024 celebrando un House Show en la arena BMO Harris Bank Center en Rockford, Illinois, Estados Unidos, del que tenemos todos los detalles.

► Resultados WWE Live (24/3)

Becky Lynch , Bianca Belair y Naomi vencieron a a IYO SKY, Dakota Kai y Kairi Sane

, Bianca Belair y Naomi vencieron a a IYO SKY, y Kairi Sane Sami Zayn derrotó a Shinsuke Nakamura

Campeonato Intercontinental : Gunther (c) venció a a Jey Uso

: (c) venció a a Jey Uso Awesome Truth ( The Miz y R Truth) derrotó a The Judgment Day ( Dominik Mysterio y JD McDonagh)

y R Truth) derrotó a The Judgment Day ( y JD McDonagh) The Miz, R-Truth y The New Day ( Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods) vencieron a a The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio y JD McDonagh)

y Xavier Woods) vencieron a a The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio y JD McDonagh) Omos (con MVP) venció a Odyssey Jones

(con MVP) venció a Odyssey Jones Campeonato Mundial Femenino de WWE : Rhea Ripley (c) venció a a Shayna Baszler y Nia Jax

: Rhea Ripley (c) venció a a Shayna Baszler y Nia Jax Seth Rollins y Cody Rhodes derrotaron a Jimmy Uso y Solo Sikoa

Para ser correctos, el Stinkface de la Campeona Mundial a «The Irresistible Force» fue la noche anterior pero así ocurrió para que todos lo vean:

En cambio, «Mami» intentó hacérselo también a Shayna Baszler en este segundo evento no televisado del fin de semana y la misma Nia Jax lo evitó:

Y Rhea Ripley no solo causó sensación entonces (en realidad, ¿cuándo no lo hace?) sino también durante su entrada:

Y lo hizo también un joven fan cuando le preguntó a la campeona si estaba bien después de que «The Irresistible Force» la atacara:

The little kids voice tho at the end 😂, he told @RheaRipley_WWE “ are you ok mami?” #WWERockford 📹: brocklesnarguy (IG) pic.twitter.com/IoEFKElEpY — Edith 💯 ( Met Rhea 4/2/23) 💯 (@edxth42) March 25, 2024

Pero pasemos a otros detalles del show, como la victoria de Cody Rhodes y Seth Rollins:

O la promo que el «American Nightmare» y el Campeón Mundial de Peso Pesado realizaron al término de la velada:

Vemos también a las villanas Damage CTRL:

Damage CTRL footage from tonights house show at #WWERockFord

🎥 brocklesnarguy | IG pic.twitter.com/Hp7oKZeCkz — BayleyWrestling (@BayleysIdiots) March 25, 2024

O a Sami Zayn:

THANK YOU @BrockLesnarGuy !!! 🔥❤️

📸 BrockLesnarGuy IG

That smile though! 🥹😭 AND a bonus flippy taunt! 🫠#WWERockford pic.twitter.com/nPY5yTBXfa — 🌼 Bonnie 🌼 (@DylansMomma2016) March 25, 2024

¿Y si hablamos de Rhea cómo no vamos a hacerlo de Dominik Mysterio?

HIS RIZZ IS INSANE 🔥🔥🔥 🎥 brocklesnarguy |IG| #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/gbYAkkrHSE — Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) March 25, 2024

Ambos con The Judgment Day:

F*ck around Ricochet & find out! TJD handles business tmrw on RAW ⚖️ 🎥 WWE | #WWERockford | #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XqEOt3hc3r — Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) March 25, 2024

También estuvo luchando Bianca Belair:

E IYO SKY:

After multiple failed shoulder tackle attempts to Solo, Seth gives up and tags in Cody 😂💀 #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/udi3rSM9Fz — Jaime 🇵🇷 🇲🇽 (@jaimep523) March 25, 2024

Jimmy being Jimmy #WWERockford ❤️🖤 cr brocklesnarguy on IG pic.twitter.com/9AG8thdCHT — TheUso-Twinz.com | Fansite For The Usos (@theusotwinscom) March 25, 2024