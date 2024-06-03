Resultados WWE Live (2-6): ¡No lo verás en TV!

WWE Live Sunday Stunner

WWE visitó el 2 de junio la ciudad de Binghamton, en el estado de Nueva York, con un evento no televisado realizado en la Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. No te pierdas nada de lo ocurrido repasando a continuación los resultados de cada una de las luchas llevadas a cabo así como imágenes de las mismas.

► Resultados WWE Live (2-6)

  • Campeonato Mundial de Parejas: The Awesome Truth (The Miz y R Truth) (c) derrotaron a The Judgment Day (Finn Balor y JD McDonagh)
  • Campeonato Intercontinental: Sami Zayn (c) venció a Chad Gable and Bronson Reed
  • Campeonato Femenil de Parejas: Jade Cargill y Bianca Belair (c) vencieron a Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane y Dakota Kai)
  • Campeonato Mundial Femenil: Liv Morgan (c) derrotó a Shayna Baszler
  • Campeonato Mundial de Peso Pesado: Damian Priest (c) derrotó a Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre
  • LA Knight hizo una promo y desafió al Campeón de Estados Unidos, Logan Paul.
  • LA Knight venció a Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Campeonato Femenil WWE: Bayley (c) derrotó a Tiffany Stratton
  • Campeonato Indiscutible WWE: Cody Rhodes (c) venció a AJ Styles

 

 

