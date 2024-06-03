Resultados WWE Live (2-6): ¡No lo verás en TV!

WWE visitó el 2 de junio la ciudad de Binghamton, en el estado de Nueva York, con un evento no televisado realizado en la Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. No te pierdas nada de lo ocurrido repasando a continuación los resultados de cada una de las luchas llevadas a cabo así como imágenes de las mismas.

Thank you to @CodyRhodes for the shout out tonight at the #wwebinghamton Summer Supershow, Cody is the best deserves his place at the top of the wrestling world. We are so proud to be a small part of your journey. Thank you Champ! pic.twitter.com/AkeWxTIAhG

— Xcite Wrestling (@XciteWrestling) June 3, 2024