Resultados WWE Live – Siracusa, Nueva York (1/1/26)

por
WWE ID: la hora de la independencia

Comenzando el 2026, WWE viaja a la ciudad de Siracusa en el estado de Nueva York para ofrecer un evento no televisado desde el Oncenter War Memorial Arena. A continuación, conocemos todos los detalles.

► WWE en vivo en Siracusa (Nueva York)

  • IYO SKY venció a Raquel Rodríguez (con Roxanne Pérez).
  • Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer y Axiom) derrotaron a a The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods).
  • Campeonato Femenil WWE: Jade Cargill (c) venció a B-Fab.
  • The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis y Erick Rowan) (con Nikki Cross) derrotaron a MFT (JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga y Talla Tonga) (con Solo Sikoa).
  • Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Carmelo Hayes venció a The Miz.
  • Gunther venció a Sami Zayn.
  • The Vision (Bron Breakker y Bronson Reed) vencieron a The War Raiders (Ivar y Erik).
  • Campeonato WWE: Cody Rhodes venció a Drew McIntyre en una Syracuse Street Fight.

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos