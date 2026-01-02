Resultados WWE Live – Siracusa, Nueva York (1/1/26)

Comenzando el 2026, WWE viaja a la ciudad de Siracusa en el estado de Nueva York para ofrecer un evento no televisado desde el Oncenter War Memorial Arena. A continuación, conocemos todos los detalles.
► WWE en vivo en Siracusa (Nueva York)
- IYO SKY venció a Raquel Rodríguez (con Roxanne Pérez).
- Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer y Axiom) derrotaron a a The New Day (Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods).
- Campeonato Femenil WWE: Jade Cargill (c) venció a B-Fab.
- The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis y Erick Rowan) (con Nikki Cross) derrotaron a MFT (JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga y Talla Tonga) (con Solo Sikoa).
- Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Carmelo Hayes venció a The Miz.
- Gunther venció a Sami Zayn.
- The Vision (Bron Breakker y Bronson Reed) vencieron a The War Raiders (Ivar y Erik).
- Campeonato WWE: Cody Rhodes venció a Drew McIntyre en una Syracuse Street Fight.
.@Jade_Cargill really hit the 67 😂
Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight to retain the WWE title at #WWESyracuse
(Via: X/PiledriverPress)#WWEHolidayTour
she screamed , she cried, she couldn't believe it. best way to start off my new year i love you so much @Iyo_SkyWWE #WWESyracuse
😂 SAMI ZAYN 5 KNUCKE SHUFFLE DANCE IS THE FUNNIEST THING YOU WILL WATCH TODAY
(#WWESyracuse Via @momof2boys99)
Uncle Howdy gets the win for the Wyatt Sicks in Syracuse ⭕️#WyattSicks #UncleHowdy #WWESyracuse
