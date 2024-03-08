La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Wrestling Open, presentó su episodio número 114, el cual tuvo lugar el 7 de marzo 2024, desde The White Eagle en Worcester, Massachusetts. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.
Wrestling Open presento su episodio 114, en el cual vimos el enfrentamiento entre Brad Hollister contra Jermaine Marbury , además de otros combates interesantes.
► Resultados Wrestling Open
- BRG venció a Draeger
- Love Doug venció por conteo fuera a Rex Lawless
- CPA (w/Percy Ryan) venció a Darien Hardway
- The Kellys (Graceson Kelly & Westfield Kelly) defeat The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
- Sammy Diaz (w/Brother Greatness) venció por descalificación a Steven Stetson by DQ
- Ricky Smokes (w/Brad Baylor) venció a Pedro Dones (w/Dezmond Cole)
- Aaron Rourke & The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) vencieron a Big Business (Julio Cruz, TJ Crawford & Victor Chase)
- Wrestling Open Title Malice At The Palace Match: Brad Hollister retuvo ante Jermaine Marbury