La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Wrestling Open, presentó su episodio número 100, el cual tuvo lugar el 30 de noviembre desde The White Eagle en Worcester, Massachusetts. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.
Wrestling Open presentó su episodio 100 en el cual vimos el enfrentamiento entre Brad Hollister contra Ichiban y otros combates interesantes.
► Resultados Wrestling Open
- Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship Match: Brick City (J Cruz & Victor Chase) vencieron a The Love Doctors (Landon Hale & Love Doug)
- Kennedi Copeland venció a Masha Slamovich
- Stetson Ranch (Steven Stetson, Danny Miles & Hammer Tunis) vencieron a Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) & BRG
- Open Door War: Dezmond Cole venció a Marcus Mathers, Tyree Taylor, Max Caster, RJ Rude, Gabriel Skye y TJ Crawford
- IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Alec Price retuvo ante Joe Ocasio
- IWTV Tag Team Championship, Chairs Are Legal Match: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) retuvieron ante Swipe Right (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)
- Wrestling Open Championship Match: Brad Hollister venció a Ichiban para convertirse en nuevo campeón