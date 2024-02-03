Resultados Wild Rose Sports Association 30 de enero 2024 | WRSA

La compañía de lucha libre independiente Wild Rose Sports Association presentó su evento WRSA, el cual se llevo a cabo el 30 de enero 2024, desde Brickwell Taphouse en Calgary, Alberta, Canadá.
Wild Rose Sports Association, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Calgary, Alberta, Canadá. la misma presenta eventos en todo su territorio con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.
► Resultados Wild Rose Sports Association
- WRSA Tag Team Title Match: The Prophets (Chris Kastles & Rhino Reynolds) retuvieron ante Davey Dysaster & Jake Richard
- WRSA Cruiserweight Title Triple Threat Match: Tyler Knox retuvo ante Son Of Irish y The Canadian Badass
- RCW British Commonwealth Title Match: Thomas Billington retuvo ante Cam!!ikaze
- Kat Von Heez venció a The Matriarch
- WRSA Mid-Heayvweight Title Match: Mo Jabari venció por descalificación a Dalton Rogue
- WRSA Heavyweight Title Match: Bobby Sharp retuvo ante Steve Wilde