La empresa de lucha libre independiente West Coast Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Ill Mannered, el cual tuvo lugar el 27 de enero 2024, desde United Irish Cultural Center en San Francisco, California, Estados Unidos. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por Youtube.
West Coast Wrestling es una popular organización de lucha libre profesional con sede en California, Estados Unidos. Tienen varios eventos y competencias que tienen lugar durante todo el año, con luchadores de todo el mundo.
► Resultados West Coast Pro Wrestling
- Team Ishmael (Andrew Cass, Chris Nasty, Ishmael Vaughn & JC Xavier) vencieron a Team Jiah (Brett The Threat, Jaguar Montaya, Jiah Jewell & Lazarus)
- Vinnie Massaro venció a 1 Called Manders
- Beef Tank (BEEF & Calvin Tankman) vencieron a Sky High (Mondo Rox & Robby Lit)
- Aramis, Iron Kid & La Estrella vencieron a El Cucuy & Los Vipers (Latigo & Toxin)
- Titus Alexander venció a Leo Isaka
- West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Title Match: Takumi Iroha retuvo ante Sandra Moone
- West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Title Match: Starboy Charlie retuvo ante Alpha Zo