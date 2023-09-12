La empresa de lucha libre independiente West Coast Pro Wrestling, presento su evento From The West Coast With Love, el cual tuvo lugar el 10 de septiembre desde Don Quixote en Los Angeles, California. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por YouTube.

West Coast Wrestling es una popular organización de lucha libre profesional con sede en California, Estados Unidos. Tienen varios eventos y competencias que tienen lugar durante todo el año, con luchadores de todo el mundo.

► Resultados West Coast Pro Wrestling

West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) vencieron a Alan Angels & Kevin Blackwood Ishmael Vaughn, Kidd Bandit, Kubes & Viento vencieron a Dom Kubrick, Koto Hiro, Lucas Riley & Wicked Wickett Kevin Knight venció a Vinnie Massaro Jiah Jewell, JT Thorne & Robert Martyr vencieron a Adrian Quest & Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee Lee Moriarty venció a Alpha Zo Starboy Charlie venció a Shun Skywalker Bryan Keith venció a Francesco Akira Three Way Match: Iron Kid venció a Aramis and Black Taurus West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Takumi Iroha retuvo ante Johnnie Robbie West Coast Pro Heavyweight Championship Match: Titus Alexander (c) vs. Daniel Garcia termino empate por limite del tiempo