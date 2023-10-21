Resultados Voltage Wrestling 19 de octubre 2023 | Thursday Night Lightning One More Round

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Voltage Wrestling, presento su evento Thursday Night Lightning One More Round, el cual tuvo lugar el 19 de octubre, desde 633 Brewing en Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

Voltage Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en West Virginia, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos  regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.

► Resultados Voltage Wrestling

Nice And Smooth (Tom Mitchell & Trace Parker) vencieron a Sons Of Mifflin County (Matt Silks & RD Mosh)
Marcus Mathers venció a Stan Styles
AK venció a EN Bush
Facade venció a Matt Quay
Voltage Lightning Title Match: Cowpoke Paul venció por descalificación a Steven Fuerte
Voltage Grand Title Three Way Match: Mr. Grim retuvo ante Andino y Myron Malone
Voltage Tag Team Title Bar Brawl Match: DawgNation (Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) retuvieron ante Pure Ignorance (Noah Idol & Prince Mackaveli)

